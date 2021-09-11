Brazil has 718 deaths in 24 h and the lowest average in 10 months

Brazil registered today 718 deaths of covid-19. With this, the total number of deaths from the disease reached 585,923. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 453 people died per covid-19 in the last seven days, which indicates a downward trend of -34% compared to 14 days ago. There are already 18 consecutive days of fall in the indicator.

The moving average of deaths was again the lowest in ten months — on November 13th, this figure was 403. This is also the third day in a row that the daily average has fallen below 500.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, 16,371 new cases have been registered and the total now approaches 21 million. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,974,623 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

Twenty states and the Federal District showed a downward trend in the average of deaths, the highest number since July. Another five states had stability and only Ceará had an increase.

Of the regions, only the Midwest (-15%) had stability. The others fell: Northeast (-29%), North (-59%), Southeast (-39%) and South (-31%).

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-31%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-41%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-22%)

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (-8%)

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (0%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-20%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-26%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-42%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-35%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-9%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health reported today that Brazil registered 672 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 585,846 deaths across the country

According to the ministry’s data, there were 15,930 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 20,974,829 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,016,161 recovered cases of the disease to date, with another 372,843 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.