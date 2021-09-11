Brazil has over 15,951 cases and 672 covid deaths

Brazil registered 15,951 new cases and 672 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, increasing to 20,974,850 infections and 585,846 victims since the beginning of the health crisis, reported the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) this Friday (10).

The data, however, does not include epidemiological information from Mato Grosso do Sul due to technical problems. However, the bulletin reveals that, in total numbers, the state of São Paulo is the one that counts the most contagions (4,298.851) and deaths (147,020). The highest lethality rate in the country remains in Rio de Janeiro, at 5.5%, well above the national average, which is 2.8%.







Protest in honor of Covid victims in Brasilia Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

In the ranking of states with the most infections, there are also Minas Gerais (2,091,779), Paraná (1,474,461), Rio Grande do Sul (1,417,918) and Bahia (1,225,697). The states of Santa Catarina and Rio de Janeiro also surpassed the total mark of 1 million contaminations.

In terms of deaths, the absolute data show that Rio de Janeiro is in second place (63,641), followed by Minas Gerais (53,525), Paraná (37,954) and Rio Grande do Sul (34,425).

Although still high, the weekly averages of cases and deaths continue to decline. While the first is at 16,970, the second is at 454.