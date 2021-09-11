Brazil has the lowest moving average of Covid cases since November 8, 2020 – 10/09/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazil registered 718 deaths by Covid and 16,371 cases this Friday (10). The country thus reached a moving average of 17,165 cases per day, the lowest since November 8, 2020, when it was 16,534.

With the data recorded, this Friday, the country sums 585,923 lives lost and 20,974,623 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average of deaths is now 453 deaths daily, a reduction of 34% compared to the figure two weeks ago.

Even with numbers lower than the very high previous data, the moment deserves attention and care. The country already has community circulation of the most transmissible delta variant, which has been causing significant increases in cases in other countries. The delta also seems to cause problems in Rio de Janeiro, which has seen increases in cases and hospitalizations.

Country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Vaccination data against Covid-19, also collected by the consortium, were updated in 25 states and the Federal District.​

Brazil registered 2,267,354 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Friday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 743,157 first doses and 1,473,711 second. 2,579 single doses and 47,907 booster doses were also recorded.

In all, 137,488,532 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil — 67,756,058 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizing agent.

Added to the single doses of the Janssen vaccine against Covid, there are already 71,901,248 people with a complete vaccination schedule in the country.​

Thus, 87.38% of the population over 18 years old has already received at least one dose (in this case, the 1st dose of any vaccine or a single dose immunizing agent) and 44.36% (also over 18 years old) received either the two doses received or the single dose from Janssen.

Brazil recently reached 40% of adults with a complete vaccination schedule. If the entire Brazilian population is considered, the percentage of people with a complete vaccination schedule reached 30% recently.

Even those who completed the vaccination schedule with two doses must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distance, experts say.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​