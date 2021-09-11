Brazil registers 718 new deaths by covid in the last 24 hours; moving average is 453 – Health

Brazil registered 718 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Friday, 10. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, and stayed at 453, down from 500 for the third day in a row and at the lowest level since November 13 last year.

This Friday, the number of new infections reported was 16,371. In total, the Brazil has 585,923 dead and 20,974,623 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20 million people have recovered from covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

São Paulo registered 192 new deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Two other states also surpassed the barrier of 100 deaths on the day: Goiás (119) and Minas Gerais (101). Amazonas and Amapá did not notify any deaths by covid in the period.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 15,930 new cases and 672 deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, 20,974,829 people are infected and 585,846 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.