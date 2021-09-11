Brigadeiro’s Day: Sweet baker changes her life after going viral with ‘brigadeiros’ rug’ on social networks; video | Piauí

The life of Márcia Aparecida, from Teresina, changed after the video of her work went viral on social networks a few years ago. The businesswoman spoke a little about work on this 10th of September, when Brigadier’s Day is celebrated.

A rug created by her, with more than 2200 traditional and sophisticated sweets, were part of the decoration of a wedding in 2018 and attracted attention for the mosaic that formed on the main table of the event.

The work took about 2h30min to be completed and had the help of Márcia’s husband and the party’s decorator.

“We spent 2h30, me, the decorator and my husband assembling this table. The decorator made the original design, the ‘S’, and we made the complements according to the colors. Then we prepared the party and by around midnight I published the photo in my stories,” he said.

It was so successful that several Instagram profiles, including those from abroad, shared images of Márcia’s work, as well as a specialized Nigerian website, which published the video the day after the release.

After publication, everything changed. The fact happened in 2018, but the baker claims that until today, three years later, every week some Instagram page or specialized website mentions the work.

Thanks to the success of the video, the number of requests for the “brigadeiros rug” increased, which today is one of the most requested by brides and event decorators in the city. She now teaches candy courses, after being so successful with the idea.

