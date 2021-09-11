Brigadier’s Day: Have you ever tasted cheese? And corn? Discover different recipes from the traditional sweet | Piauí

On the Brigadeiro Day, celebrated this Friday (10), the most traditional sweet of the parties won new flavors. Adilana Soares and Danielle Prado, from Piauí, innovated with recipes for green corn brigadeiro, cheese and guava paste (known as Romeo e Julieta) and even pepper.

Confectioner changes her life after going viral with ‘brigadeiros carpet’ on social networks; video

The best way to celebrate this day is to prepare a delicious brigadeiro. O G1 brought the stories and recipes of the new flavors of the sweet, which is a national passion.

Brigadier of Romeo & Juliet

2 of 4 Cheese Brigadeiro with Guava Fruit — Photo: Personal Archives/Pablo Prado Cheese brigadeiro with guava paste — Photo: Personal Archive/Pablo Prado

The guava cheese brigadeiro was created by the couple Danielle and Pablo Prado, who decided to diversify the menu at the candy store. She is a baker and produces the store’s sweets, while her husband Pablo takes care of the administrative part.

“Our idea is to diversify our flavors to have more and more options. And this Romeo & Juliet flavor is already traditional on the Brazilian palate and has now become a brigadeiro,” said Pablo.

The couple has had a candy store since June 2019. As soon as the company started, the menu already had more than 20 flavors, including the special flavor of cheese with guava paste.

3 of 4 Sweet menu has more than 20 brigadeiro flavors — Photo: Personal Archive / Pablo Prado Sweet menu has more than 20 flavors of brigadeiro — Photo: Personal Archive / Pablo Prado

“Other special flavors were also born, such as Oreo, chocolate with pepper and paçoca. We work by order and generally these special flavors are requested at weddings, for example,” explained the administrator.

In addition to the special flavors that already exist in the house, the couple plans to launch new ones. The idea is to add pistachio, almond, cashew and even coffee to the menu.

1 can of condensed milk

1 sour cream

1 spoon margarine

Parmesan cheese

Mix the ingredients in a pan and place on the stove over low heat;

Stir until the dough comes out of the pan (brigadeiro point), turn off the heat;

Add the Parmesan cheese and mix the dough until smooth;

Then let the dough rest and take it to cool in the refrigerator;

After this process, shape the dough and add a piece of guava jam as a filling or on top of the sweet.

Green corn brigadeiro

Criminal expert Adilana Soares told the G1 that the recipe for the candy came from a school work of the 4-year-old daughter Bárbara Soares. The school often sends healthy snack recipes as a home activity to make with the help of the family.

4 of 4 Green Corn Brigadeiro — Photo: Personal Archive/Adilana Soares Green corn brigadeiro — Photo: Personal Archive/Adilana Soares

“The school always sends recipes for healthier snack options. So this recipe came and we made them to test. It was a lot of fun, as my daughter helped me prepare,” explained Adilana.

The expert said that in addition to being very tasty, the green corn brigadeiro was a success in the family’s afternoon snack. Adilana recorded a video of the recipe step by step (see video above the preparation).

Brigadier’s Day: Have you tasted cheese? and corn? know recipes other than candy

1 can of condensed milk

1 can of drained green corn

100g of grated coconut

1 spoon of butter

3/4 egg yolks

icing sugar

butter

Beat the green corn and the condensed milk in a blender, then mix all the ingredients in a pan with the heat still off;

Bring the pan to the fire, at a low temperature, and stir constantly until it reaches the desired point;

When you reach the point, move the brigadeiro to a shallow and wide refractory;

Cover with plastic wrap and let cool at room temperature;

Then shape the brigadeiros, always smearing butter with your hand, and decorate with icing sugar.

*Intern under supervision of Catarina Costa.

Check out the latest G1 Piauí news