Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray fight a lot, but suffer a comeback in the final and lose the doubles title

Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray fought a lot, but saw the second title in the men’s doubles tournament. US Open hit the beam. Playing this Friday (10) on the sunny fast court of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the duo was overtaken by Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram by 2 sets to 1 (6/3, 2/6 and 2/6), who stayed with the trophy in the United States.

Very experienced, the 2016 champion duo managed to impose a very strong pace and put their rivals in an uncomfortable position. The result? Two service breaks that gave the victory by 6/3 in the first set.

If the beginning of the match was balanced, the second set was largely dominated by Salisbury and Ram, and went mainly through the growth of the Briton’s performance, which was fundamental to impose two consecutive breaks in the serve of Soares and Murray, going to 4 to 0.

With a comfortable advantage on the scoreboard, the duo started to manage the set and ensure that their serves had a victorious advantage to close in 6/2 and leave everything the same in the confrontation.

The deciding set began with exactly the same script: Joe Salisbury remaining on court. And the result of that was the broken service imposed on Soares and Murray in the very first game.

‘Selling dearly’ each point, Salisbury and Ram began to demand a very high level within the confrontation, both in tennis and in physique so that Bruno and Jamie could confirm the serves.

With another important advantage and another imposed break, Salisbury and Ram only served at the end to close the set in 6/2 and the match in 2-1, winning the duo’s second title in a Grand Slam.

Brazilian tennis is keeping an eye on the US Open this Friday with the semifinal match in the women’s doubles, when Luisa and Stefani, Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, face North American Caty McNally and Cori Gauff for a place in the grand final.

The decision of the dreamed title of the female duos takes place on Sunday (12).