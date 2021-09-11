Caio Paduan and Cris Dias sell everything and travel around the country aboard a motorhome: ‘We don’t need that much’

Caio Paduan and Cris Dias decided to sell everything they had and hit the road. The last few months have been traveling around the country aboard a motorhome, with a kitchen, bathroom and sleeping space. One of the last stops was at Praia do Préa, in Ceará, near Jericoacora. Gabriel, 12 years old, son of the presenter with actor Thiago Rodrigues, accompanies the couple. With no fixed address currently, they guarantee that they have already seen them from the north to the south of the country. At each stop, the chance to enjoy nature and practice sports, such as kitesurfing, a passion for both.

Caio Paduan and Cris Dias travel through Brazil Photo: reproduction/ instagram

“I donated and sold everything I had. Because I don’t need that much, but I know that a lot of people need that much that I have. Because nowadays happiness for me has to do with less. Less consumption, less stuff, less rushing, less material attachment. Less is more. More time, more quality of life, more contact with nature, something I found to be essential for me,” says Cris Dias to “Caras”.

Caio Paduan hit the road aboard a motorhome Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Together since the end of 2018, and now married, Caio and Cris only leave the road when they need to be present in some professional commitment. Gabriel, on the other hand, maintains the routine of online classes. In addition to adventures, they have been collecting new friends wherever they go. “The world is now our backyard. I’m a digital nomad,” sums up the actor.

Cris Dias: passion for kitesurfing Photo: reproduction/ instagram