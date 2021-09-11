Caixa allows workers to advance the FGTS of up to 3 years

Caixa Econômica Federal offers the possibility of a loan that anticipates up to 3 withdrawals-anniversary of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service). The bank claims that this modality can be accepted by the customer via cell phone or computer, without having to go to a branch.

Workers who opt for the birthday withdrawal modality, also called annual withdrawal from the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service), can bring forward up to three years of withdrawal at once.

The birthday withdrawal is an optional modality in which the worker is entitled to the withdrawal every year of a part of the balance linked to the FGTS. Membership can be done directly through the FGTS app, available for Android and iOS phones.

How to join the loot-birthday

The adhesion to the withdrawal-birthday must be the worker’s initiative, if the modality is not requested, the current FGTS withdrawal pattern will be maintained, which is the withdrawal withdrawal.

The request can be made through the FGTS application or through the cashier’s website. Just click on “My FGTS” and then on the option “Withdrawal-anniversary”, where you will have the option to click and join the modality. It is possible to apply for membership up to the last working day of the month of the employee’s birthday.

But it is worth paying special attention to two situations. Upon joining the annual withdrawal of part of the FGTS amounts, the worker loses the right to withdraw-response the FGTS, which is when the worker is unfairly dismissed. In addition, if the worker regrets entering the withdrawal-birthday and wants to return to the withdrawal-withdrawal, the worker will have to wait a 25-month grace period.

Anticipation of cash withdrawal

The anticipation of up to three years of the withdrawal-birthday occurs through a loan modality at Caixa. This modality releases a minimum amount of R$ 2 thousand, where it will be necessary to pay attention to the value of each advance withdrawal, which must be equal to or greater than R$ 300.

Furthermore, the credit date of the last advance withdrawal cannot exceed the limit of 999 days from the date of taking out the loan. Check out some examples available on Caixa’s website to simulate the values:

1st year 2nd year 3rd year Anticipation value of the anniversary withdrawal BRL 1,600.00 BRL 300.00 BRL 300.00 Sum of 3 years BRL 2,200.00 Hiring Hiring can be carried out as it reaches the minimum required amount of BRL 2,000.00, in addition to the minimum amount per year of BRL 300.00

1st year 2nd year 3rd year Anticipation value of the anniversary withdrawal BRL 1,500.00 BRL 500.00 Did not choose Sum of 3 years BRL 2,000.00 Hiring Hiring can be carried out as it reaches the minimum required amount of BRL 2,000.00, in addition to the minimum amount per year of BRL 300.00

Caixa account holders can apply for a loan directly through the bank’s Internet Banking, while non-account holders can apply through the FGTS application available for Android and iOS cell phones.