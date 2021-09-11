Calleri is not related to São Paulo and has his debut postponed; Gabriel can play Sunday | São Paulo

It will not be this Sunday that the São Paulo fans will see Jonathan Calleri on the field with the Tricolor shirt. The forward was not listed by Hernán Crespo for the duel against Fluminense, at 20:30, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship.

The Argentine started training at the CT of Barra Funda this week after four months without playing in official matches and still does not have full game conditions. Because of this, he will not join the delegation that is going to Rio de Janeiro.

Calleri and Gabriel Neves at São Paulo — Photo: Fellipe Lucena / saopaulofc

Who goes to the confrontation is the wheel Gabriel. Newly signed, the player was active for Nacional, from Uruguay, before closing a deal with São Paulo and trained normally with his teammates this week.

Gabriel is able to start as a starter, but Hernán Crespo must make a mystery about his lineup until game day.

A probable São Paulo to face Fluminense has: Tiago Volpi, Arboleda, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Liziero, Benítez (Gabriel Sara) and Reinaldo; Rigoni and Luciano (Pablo).

In addition to Gabriel, Crespo will have the reinforcements of defender Arboleda and left-back Welington. Both have recovered from injuries and are available.

Marquinhos, Orejuela and William are still in the club’s medical department, as well as Walce, who is still recovering from two knee surgeries. Daniel Alves (away) and Igor Vinicius (suspended) are also embezzlers.