Caoa Chery will launch a new model in Brazil in October. The Chinese-Brazilian automaker released this Friday (10) a teaser with video images of the new car. The images show the logo and interior of the model, but nothing of the body.

Caoa Chery believes that the mystery surrounding the car can create a positive impact for its arrival and declined to say which model will be. We bet on the Arrizo 6 Plus, an evolution of the brand’s current midsize sedan.





Currently, Caoa Chery has five models from the Tiggo line and three from the Arrizo line. The first line, SUV, has the Tiggo 2 (inlet), Tiggo 3X (compact), Tiggo 5X (upper compact), Tiggo 7 (medium) and Tiggo 8 (large). The second line, sedan, has the Arrizo 5 (compact), Arrizo 5e (compact electric) and the Arrizo 6 (medium).





One thing is certain: it won’t be the Arrizo 5 Plus or the Tiggo 7 Pro, which were mentioned in reports. At least not yet. Recently, the Jacareí (SP) factory underwent renovations, but the company did not confirm the production of a new model. The Arrizo 6 Plus is the facelift of the current generation of the Arrizo 6. It is possible that the car will simply replace the Arrizo 6, but the brand has adopted the strategy of having the Tiggo 2 and Tiggo 3X together on the market, so the same can happen with the rice.





The midsize sedan has a major advance in front design. The car has a more European look, which may help to overcome the resistance of some consumers with cars from China (although the quality and the design itself no longer justify this). If the Arrizo 6 Plus is confirmed, the car will fight directly with the Toyota Corolla, the Honda Civic, the Chevrolet Cruze and the Volkswagen Jetta.