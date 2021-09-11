Careca receives a proposal from abroad and is close to leaving Corinthians

Corinthians should lose one of the main pieces of their futsal team in the coming days. Careca, goalkeeper of André Bié’s team, received a proposal from abroad and asked to be released from Timon.

According to the calculation of the My Timon, in order not to let the starting archer leave for free, Corinthians charged a fine related to Careca’s two-month contract. Thus, Timão will collect half of the amount it had to pay the goalkeeper until the end of his contract to release the athlete.

After a brief spell at Atyrau, from Kazakhstan, having come to an end, the goalkeeper spent a few months without a club. Then, in September 2020, Corinthians saw Careca as a good market opportunity, believed in the player and brought him back to the Parque São Jorge club.

The goalkeeper saw the proposal with good eyes, as he is going abroad and with a salary above what he received at the Parque São Jorge club, where he had received a higher salary at the beginning of the current season.

With three more months into the season, Corinthians will not seek a replacement for Careca. André Bié will have Jholl, who started the Copa Libertadores, and Vanderson until the end of Timão’s participation in the National Futsal League.

