CBF withdraws action against English clubs, which promise to give up players in October – 11/09/2021 – Sport

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) withdrew its request to punish clubs in England for not providing players for this month’s World Cup qualifiers. Other associations from South America and Mexico also backed away from the decision. The information was published by the GE portal.

In return, the English clubs promised to release their athletes for the rounds of the Eliminations scheduled for October. Next month, the Brazilian team will face Venezuela, Uruguay and Colombia. The list of those called up has not yet been announced.

With the agreement, teams that play in the Premier League are free to use Brazilian players this weekend. In the cases of Chelsea and Manchester United, they will also be able to take advantage of them in the round of the Champions League on Tuesday (14).

The disagreement involving the CBF began when English clubs refused to give up Brazilian athletes for qualifying games, alleging that they would lose important matches. If they traveled to Brazil, when they returned to the UK, they would have to serve a two-week quarantine, under British law.

Among the Brazilian players who play in England football and had been called up are Alison, Fabinho, Firmino (all from Liverpool), Raphinha (Leeds United), Fred (Manchester United), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Ederson and Gabriel Jesus (both Manchester City).

Besides them, the coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, did not count in the last three matches of the Qualifiers with Malcom and Claudinho, both from Zenit, who returned to Russia at the request of the club.

Without the players, the CBF filed a request for punishment, in accordance with FIFA legislation. Brazilian leaders were also irritated by the fact that Argentina had four names playing in the Premier League in qualifying matches. Precisely the quartet prevented by Anvisa from acting. Martínez and Buendía received authorization from Aston Villa. Lo Celso and Romero boarded without the Tottenham Hotspur.

On Wednesday (8), the governing body of football vetoed the selection of Brazilians in England and Russia during the call-up period and another five days. With the agreement, however, the sanction was withdrawn.

In the qualifiers, Brazil defeated Chile, had the game against Argentina suspended by action of Anvisa (which did not allow the presence of Martínez, Lo Celso, Buendía and Romero on the field) and beat Peru. Tite’s team leads the competition with eight wins from eight games.