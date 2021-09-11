CBF withdraws action against Englishmen after athletes’ request and FIFA action

The nine players from the national team who play for English teams will be able to play in the weekend round after an agreement with the CBF. The entity withdrew the request for punishment of the English in exchange for release for the next call. There was a decisive weight of an articulation of FIFA and Conmebol, in addition to the request of the athletes themselves to the confederation.

The imbroglio began when English clubs refused to give up athletes for the three games of the World Cup qualifiers. The claim was that, with the quarantine imposed in the country, they would lose important games. Among the athletes, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson, Firmino, Fabinho, Alisson, Richarlison, Raphinha and Fred.

Without the athletes in the games against Peru and Chile, the CBF filed a request for punishment in accordance with FIFA legislation. The governing body of football determined that they could not play in the call-up period and another five days. The exception was Everton, who had no punishment requested.

English clubs decided to face the decision: City and United were determined to scale them. FIFA saw a complicated situation because it would have to punish them.

With that, it started an articulation with Conmebol, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia and Brazil. The intention was to reach an agreement with the English clubs and government.

In parallel, the national team’s players called the CBF to ask them to withdraw from the action so that they could play on the weekend. With that, the entity understood that it could do this as long as it had a counterpart and closed an agreement. The “GE” gave the first information of the agreement, confirmed by UOL.

To compensate, English clubs have written a goodwill letter to FIFA indicating that they must release the players. But for that, there is an articulation with the English government to make an exception for the athletes in quarantine.

The deal is tacked on, and the players have been released to act.