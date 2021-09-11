CBF withdraws punishment order, English clubs promise to release players for October | international football

Thus, the clubs are free to use the players this weekend and also in the Champions League games next Tuesday – such as Chelsea and Manchester United.

In return, English clubs promise to release the players called up for the October rounds. Tite will announce the list next week, the 17th.

The release will take place as long as the quarantine requirement for those returning from these countries to the UK is relaxed. FIFA, the English Federation and the Premier League are working together to convince the British government. According to the ge he learned, these entities have received “positive and encouraging signs” that the matter will be resolved.

If the relaxation of the requirement does happen, it would avoid what happened in September, when players from Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile and Mexico were not released by the English clubs where they play.

The restriction was because these countries are on the Covid-19 “red list” drawn up by the British government. In other words: whoever returns from these places to the UK must undergo a 10-day quarantine in a hotel.

Negotiations were necessary after the Premier League announce that it would not release the 60 players defending countries belonging to the British “red list” in the last FIFA date. Brazil did not have 11 players called up by Tite in the last three qualifiers – Malcom and Claudinho, both from Zenit, returned to Russia at the club’s request.