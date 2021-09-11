chapters from September 20th to 25th

The siege is closing for the Carioca Palace thieves. In the next installments of Pega Pega, Sandra Helena (Nanda Costa) will be considered one of the suspects in the hotel robbery. See what will happen in the summary of the novel Pega Pega. The information was released by the broadcaster.

Monday, September 20 – Chapter 55 – Pega Pega soap opera summary

Athaíde is asked by Eric about his memories of Mirella’s accident. Malagueta is jealous when he finds Maria Pia with Lourenço. Sergio tells Sandra Helena that the judge will decide on the inheritance. Maria Pia is afraid that Malagueta will do something against Eric.

Sabine tells Dilson that she will invest in a business for him. Orestes informs Eric and Domênico that Dona Marieta never gave expensive presents to Sandra Helena. Domênico reveals to Antônia that Sandra Helena is suspected of having robbed the Carioca Palace. Domênico bluffs and tells Agnaldo that he already knows about Sandra Helena’s participation in the Carioca Palace robbery. Julio is confronted by Antonia.

Tuesday, September 21 – Chapter 56 – Pega Pega soap opera summary

Sabine doesn’t like to see Dom in the kitchen with Magdalene. Agnaldo despairs when he realizes that he ratted out Sandra Helena to Domênico. Dom sees Sabine being hostile to Magdalene and decides to leave her house. Eric puts Athaíde and Pedrinho face to face to make Lígia’s husband tell him what he knows about Mirella’s accident.

Sabine examines the evidence of Mirella’s accident in Malagueta’s drawer. Pedrinho wakes up next to Rúbia and gets scared. She gets upset. Arlete demands that Pedrinho apologize to Rúbia for the way he treated her. Sergio tells Sandra Helena that she was recognized by the judge as Marieta’s heiress. Malagueta reveals to Sabine that, in order to take control of the company, she must be Bebeth’s tutor.

Wednesday, September 22 – Chapter 57

Sabine starts thinking about how Eric can lose Bebeth’s custody. Pedrinho goes to Arlete’s house to thank her for the advice about Rúbia and invites her to dinner. Eric tells Domenico that Sandra Helena mentioned an amount of money and deduces that it is the stolen dollars.

In order to track Sandra Helena’s footsteps, Eric deliberately drops his cell phone when he gets out of the former chambermaid’s car. Sandra Helena is followed by Eric to the airport. Sandra Helena puts some of the stolen money in envelopes and sends it to the hotel staff.

Thursday, September 23 – Chapter 58 – Pega Pega soap opera summary

Expedito finds out from the airport cameras that Sandra Helena left with a suitcase from the locker room. Dom is thrilled to hear Madalena’s account of her childhood.

Antonia orders Sandra Helena to be arrested. Nelito tells Pedrinho about Sandra Helena’s arrest. Dom is mistaken for a bandit and ends up being arrested by police officers. Julio tells Malagueta that they need to talk.

Friday, September 24th – Chapter 59

Magdalene asks Cristóvão to go to the police station to help Dom. Dom is placed in a cell. Christopher asks Eric for help to free his son. Maria Pia tells Malagueta that Sandra Helena didn’t report him to the police.

Eric will not be able to continue working and tells Sandra Helena that he will ask Sergio to hire a good lawyer to defend her. Nelito shows the anonymous letter he received to Antônia, but he doesn’t know that Sandra Helena was the one who sent him the text.

Saturday, September 25 – Chapter 60

Antônia deduces that it was Sandra Helena who sent money to Nelito. Through Tânia, Pedrinho discovers that Sandra Helena distributed part of the stolen money to hotel employees.

The employees of Carioca Palace decide to return the money to Pedrinho, who gets emotional. Cristóvão accompanies Dom to take Sabine to the hospital after he faints. Pedrinho and Arlete dance together at Klub Strass. Eric is warned by Antonia not to get involved in investigation and police work.

Pega Pega is shown from Monday to Saturday, at 7:40 pm, on Globo.