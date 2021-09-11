Check out the results of Quina 5654 and Lotomania 2212 this Friday (10/9)

posted on 09/10/2021 19:59 / updated on 09/10/2021 20:25



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Friday night (10/9), three lotteries: Quina’s 5654 contests; 2212 from Lotomania and 142 from Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$700 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 30-40-42-68-70.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 1.3 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 04-05-23-30-48-58-60-61-62-63-64-76-82-83-84-85-86-89-92-98.

super seven



With an expected prize of R$ 1.1 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 3

Column 2: 1

Column 3: 9

Column 4: 9

Column 5: 8

Column 6: 8

Column 7: 3

