Closed with Flamengo, David Luiz was the target of two clubs in Brazil

According to information from the “GE“, David Luiz, who accepted Flamengo’s offer, was also the target of two Brazilian clubs. This because Corinthians and Atlético-MG consulted the defender’s situation, free on the market since he left Benfica. However, none of the polls turned into a proposal, and the Portuguese team, led by Jorge Jesus, was also interested in the player.

In addition, it is mentioned that Flamengo had the help of businessman Julio Taran, who led the negotiations. Aware of the amounts needed to complete the deal, Rubro-Negro did not commit any type of “madness”, since the effects of the pandemic are still affecting the club’s finances. With no offers from Europe, the defender gave the guarantee for his future to be decided.

FUTURE WAS UNDEFINED

Since leaving Arsenal, David Luiz has had his name linked to several teams. As Adana Demirspor, Salernitana, Besiktas and Lazio did not have the Brazilian’s “yes”, Flamengo was patient. Waiting for the right moment to act, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel met with the defender’s agents, who evaluated the terms and agreed with the proposal. Now, on his return to Brazil, the 34-year-old athlete will be able to fulfill his desire to continue acting at a high level.

“I’m working every day, I want to feel pressure and fight for titles. I want to have that motivation to win every week. That’s why I’ve always played football and why I still play. I want to feel alive”, he told the “Daily Mail”.

