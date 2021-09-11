Clubs file a lawsuit against Flamengo in the STJD; Cuiabá and Galo are out – 10/09/2021

*Jeremias Wernek and Léo Burlá, from UOL, in Porto Alegre and Rio de Janeiro collaborated

The STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) received this evening (10) an action signed by 17 Serie A clubs asking for reconsideration of the release for Flamengo to play with public in national competitions.

Cuiabá and Atlético-MG did not sign the action, which had São Paulo, Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos, Fortaleza, Bahia, Internacional, Grêmio, Athletico, Ceará, Red Bull Bragantino, Fluminense, Juventude, Sport, América-MG, Chapecoense and Atlético-GO entering as interested third parties.

The team from Minas had already informed that it would not sign the lawsuit for having recently entered the STJD with the same objective. After the court victory, however, Rooster stated that he would not use this injunction in the name of sporting fair play. Cuiabá has not yet publicly explained the withdrawal.

The lawsuit will be judged on September 23rd. Meanwhile, the clubs’ intention is for the release to be suspended by the court until that date.

Grêmio threatened not to take the field if Flamengo sells tickets for the Copa do Brasil game between them. In the view of the team from Rio Grande do Sul, putting fans in Maracanã would violate the rules of the competition and allow for the exclusion of the red-black team from the tournament.

The block movement had been designed in a meeting of the 19 clubs in the CBF in which Flamengo did not want to participate. The theme of the meeting was precisely the deliberation of the return of the public in national competitions. At the meeting, it was agreed that the Palmeiras legal department would lead the action on behalf of the others.

The intention of all teams in Serie A is that the championship can only have an audience again when this is an equal condition for all participants.

Flamengo, in turn, took advantage of the release of the government of Rio de Janeiro and won the right in the STJD to place audiences in the stadium, even if this goes against the agreement between clubs and CBF.

