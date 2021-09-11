CNN Brasil prepares special program to remember the 20th anniversary of September 11th

This Saturday (11), the terrorist attacks suffered by the United States, which changed the course of history, complete 20 years, and CNN Brasil will have a special and exclusive program, live, from 8:00 am, to mark the date. Simultaneous broadcast with the American CNN, and with correspondents throughout the United States, will be shown all tributes to the victims of the attack.

CNN’s team of correspondents will also bring reports from those who closely followed the relief to victims, such as witnesses, survivors and rescue workers. Among these testimonies, three Brazilians who were in the Twin Towers at the time of the attack stand out.

The special coverage will be led by Carla Vilhena, Sidney Rezende, Rafael Colombo and Elisa Veeck. The program will also feature guests who will analyze the historical context, developments and consequences of the attack. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will visit the places affected 20 years ago: Manhattan, Arlington (home of the Pentagon) and Shenksville (Pennsylvania).

Biden will not make speeches or pronouncements, but must lay wreaths of flowers and observe moments of silence.

“September 11 changed the world. So much time later, humanity continues to seek explanations for what still seems like fiction: the planes being launched by terrorists against the twin towers. Revisiting the attacks of 20 years ago on CNN Brasil will be fundamental for us to understand the world we live in now”, says Rafael Colombo.

Also on Saturday, after the live coverage, CNN airs at 14:00, the unpublished documentary “September 11: The Story of a Classroom”, by Victor Blackwell, correspondent and news channel anchor.

The production tells the story of events from the perspective of sophomores who were in Sarasota, Florida, in the Emma E. Booker elementary school classroom with President George W. Bush, when he learned of the shock of first plane in the World Trade Center.

In addition to the coverage on Saturday, the program CNN Nosso Mundo, which airs on Friday (10), at 10:30 pm, receives historian Leandro Karnal, who presents an analysis of how the attacks have changed, not only in the United States, but the world. Karnal specializes in American history.

“To have lived through 9/11, and as a journalist, to have witnessed and reported a fact of such magnitude, was an opportunity almost unique in my life. What we saw was a historic event comparable to very few, one of those that change the world forever”, concludes Carla Vilhena.