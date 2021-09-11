Commercial interests in the Northeast postpone Anatel’s decision on 5G – 09/10/2021 – Market

The board of directors of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) suspended this Friday (10) the extraordinary meeting for the final evaluation of the bid notice for the 5G auction, which will now be held on Monday (13).

According to the agency, the cancellation was a request by the advisor-rapporteur for the process, Emannoel Campelo, for “voting adjustments”.

Behind the scenes, however, there was an impasse over the request of a new entrant in the Northeast region, the company Highline, which intends to start operating in states that are currently primarily served by Brisanet.

Highline wanted the rule defined by the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) to be modified so that the company could start deploying 5G from smaller cities. The notice foresees that the service will reach larger cities first from July 2022.

If the request is granted, Brisanet will have rivals in its area of ​​expertise.

There was a split in Anatel’s board. Two advisers were against and two, in favour. The Ministry of Communications also gave an opinion on the matter. The ministry’s concern is that, without this flexibility, one of the frequency bands for regional blocks will not be interested.

Frequencies are avenues in the air through which telecoms make their data travel. The 5G auction will sell the right to explore several blocks in four frequency bands: 700 MHz (megahertz), 2.3 GHz; 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz.

One of the proposed solutions was to allow only one new entrant (in this case Highline) to be authorized to start the 5G service through smaller cities.

Faced with the impasse, Campelo called the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria (PSD-RN), to advise that there would be a slight delay in the meeting — instead of this Friday, it would move to Monday (13). He asked if there was any problem.

The minister replied that, for him, a delay of a few days would be positive for the council to define the edict soon. On merit, he said he was indifferent to the council’s decision on the new entrant. His biggest concern is holding the auction in October.

The call from the rapporteur of the 5G process to the minister occurred after Faria had personally called all Anatel councilors to wish “luck” at this Friday’s meeting, which was later cancelled.

According to reports, for the majority of the council, the minister asked general questions to find out if there was a chance of approval this Friday. Said the delay would be too bad.

There was also concern that councilor Moisés Moreira would ask for a view, which would paralyze the vote. In addition to considering the time to evaluate Campelo’s vote (over one hundred pages) and complex proposals insufficient, Moreira disagreed with technical issues, especially in the coverage of public schools as a counterpart investment for the winners of the 26 GHz (gigahertz) band .

Also according to interlocutors, Moreira complained about the lack of time to prepare his vote and turned off his cell phone to finish his work in time for the meeting.

Without direct contact by telephone, Campelo would have asked for the meeting to be suspended, alleging, internally, lack of communication with the board member.

Campelo told the sheet which submitted the request for adjournment so that some points of its proposal could be discussed by the board.

Councilor Moisés Moreira was indignant with the insinuation that the meeting had been canceled because of his fault.

“This is unacceptable. These meetings are convening. Even if they hadn’t been able to talk to me, I would have had an obligation to be there. At no time did I ask them to cancel. I turned off the phone just to work on my vote,” said Moreira.

Faced with Moreira’s silence, the minister called the counselor on Friday and asked the reasons for the divergence. He would have been concerned about a possible request for a view.

In the conversation, Moreira told the minister that he would present his dissenting vote and that it would be his right to ask for a view if he thought it necessary. He complained about the interference, which was denied by the minister, through his advisors.

According to advisers, Moreira has two differences. The main one refers to the investments to be made by the companies that buy the 26 GHz frequency lots.

By recommendation of the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União), which considered the rules of the notice about two weeks ago, most of the grant should be reverted to a broadband connection program in public schools. In Anatel’s proposal there was no such forecast. The estimated value of this frequency range is around R$ 6 billion.

Another questioning point is the timetable for anticipating the installation of the 5G network in the 3.5 GHz band, currently used by satellite companies. There are doubts about whether it will be possible to migrate satellites to another frequency and “clean up” this band for use by fifth generation telephony, avoiding interference.