Conmebol releases audios of the VAR on the team’s goal throw and analysis of Neymar’s expulsion | Brazilian Team

On Friday night, Conmebol released the audios of the communication from the VAR (video assistant referee) and the images used in the review of four bids of the match between Brazil and Peru, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Leader of the competition, the Seleção won 2-0 at Arena Pernambuco.

One of the plays analyzed by the VAR was Brazil’s first goal. There was a check for possible offside and Neymar’s absence, both rejected:

“The player feels any contact and if he drops, I don’t see a fault,” said Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan.

–If he drops with the support – agrees the VAR, Esteban Ostojich, from Uruguay.

VAR Lack of Neymar? Conmebol releases VAR audio in the national team’s goal

Earlier, the video referee had already reviewed a goal by the Seleção, which was disallowed due to a foul by Alex Sandro on goalkeeper Gallese.

VAR points out “clear foul” by Alex Sandro in goal disallowed by the Brazilian team

At the end of the match, the VAR analyzed a possible expulsion of Neymar. The player left his arm in Callens’ face, but in the end he was only yellow carded. As it was hanging, the shirt 10 will have to serve suspension in the next round, against Venezuela, away from home, in October.

VAR analyzes Neymar’s possible expulsion: “There is no excessive force”

The other move reviewed by the VAR was a possible penalty on defender Éder Militão. However, nothing was marked.