Corinthians basketball has a fight on the court and an important victory in Paulista

Corinthians continued its good campaign in the qualifying phase of the Campeonato Paulista this Saturday morning. Coach Léo Figueiró’s team overcame Liga Sorocabana by 82 to 67, with emphasis mainly on the great performance of forward Malcom Miller, adding 30 points in favor of Timão.

The Parque São Jorge club, which played at home, at the Wlamir Marques gym, won its fourth match in the realignment of the tournament classification. There are three spots in the quarterfinals of the tournament and Timão is very close to securing one of them.

The team returns to the court on September 16, a Thursday, facing Osasco, away from home, being able to ensure their passage to the next phase there.

Beyond the match, the most tense moment of the match took place in the final stretch of the third period, when Djalo, from Timão, and Alex, from Liga, bumped into each other during the attack of the interior team. Alex complained and the Corinthians did not lower his head, justifying the move as a game.

In the next attack, Malcom Miller gave a good ball to Djalo, who hit a three-handed shot in the face of Alex himself, driving the Corinthians reserves crazy. On the way back, Alex lost control and went towards the white boy, hitting an shoulder and starting a general confusion.

Alex and the coach of the opposing team ended up excluded from the match, which was already sent to Timão at that point. An excellent second quarter, with a partial 22-9 in favor of the Corinthians, was fundamental for the construction of the triumph.

