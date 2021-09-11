Corinthians fan token has the best debut of an asset in the history of the Bitcoin Market

The first day of sales of $SCCP, the Corinthians fan token, was responsible for the best debut of an asset in the history of Mercado Bitcoin, the brokerage that sponsors the club. More than one million units of the product were traded.

During the 24 hours of Thursday, the opening day, the asset moved over R$ 20 million on the platform. It is worth remembering that, on September 2, when the first sale took place, Corinthians fans sold out the 850,000 units available in two hours, breaking the national record. Another 1.7 million dollars (about R$ 8.7 million) were collected by the club, which should keep 50% of the amount.

Trading is still possible on the Socios.com app, where the $SCCP was launched, and on the Chiliz Exchange. Those who choose to use the Bitcoin Marketplace must open an account (click here), transfer their $SCCP on the Socios.com platform and send them to the Bitcoin Marketplace.

In time: fan token is a digital asset that allows fans to participate in the club’s decisions and actions, in addition to competing for gifts and prizes when participating in surveys. Last week, the My Timon explained how the fan token works and why the cryptocurrency is interesting to fans and Corinthians.

See more at: Corinthians fans and marketing Aes.