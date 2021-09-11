Corolla sedan loses factory multimedia to prioritize Corolla Cross

The Toyota Corolla will leave the factory without the original media center. Toyota had to prioritize the production of the component for the SUV Corolla Cross because of the shortage of semiconductors, still a reflection of the supplier’s restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sedan part will be installed at dealerships.

Toyota’s statement informs that, in order not to harm customers, the multimedia will be installed by a partner that supplies the item as an approved accessory. The operating system is Android but compatible with iOS.

The automaker guarantees that the change will keep the production peak and still the demand in the supply chain during this time of scarcity. It remains to be seen whether the customer will accept the idea.

The company responsible for the development and installation of the multimedia centers is Wings, which signed a partnership with Abradit (Brazilian Association of Toyota Distributors). According to the brand, the product was designed to meet all versions of the sedan and has the endorsement of the automaker.

Wings co-founder João Marcelo Barros told UOL Cars that multimedia was developed in record time and will be manufactured locally to meet production demand. “The central brings, through a high-resolution superscreen, a new experience with the latest in entertainment, security and navigation”, he says.

The screen can even be considered an improvement over what Toyota supplied from the factory, but it has what I consider a penalty that may be reversed soon: the loss of the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connections that the original center offers.

Attentive to the driver assistance program, Wings guarantees that it will be possible to directly access several applications, such as Waze and Spotify, already installed on the device. The ten-inch center is 100% touch sensitive and also allows battery power flow tracking, phone mirroring and Wi-Fi connection.

“The entertainment system is currently one of the decisive factors when choosing a vehicle. It is a very demanding segment in terms of product stability and after-sales service, which is why we specialize in serving only dealerships and automakers. possible, for example, to purchase an original Wings product in accessory stores. All our multimedia lines are considered premium”, comments João Marcelo Barros.

Check out Toyota’s note in full:

Toyota do Brasil informs that despite all the efforts they have made over time to manage the lack of inputs that affects the global supply chain, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, since September 1, Corolla sedan vehicles produced at the Indaiatuba (SP) unit are being discontinued without the original multimedia center.

To avoid a complete production stop and cause even more discomfort to customers who would need to wait for their vehicles for a long time, Toyota sought a new partner to supply this item, which will be installed in the Toyota dealership network throughout the country.

In this way, Toyota assures its commitment to continue producing and guaranteeing demand in its supply chain at this atypical and difficult time facing the world.