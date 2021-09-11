Coup d’etat in Chile: Australian spies collaborated with CIA in US intervention against Salvador Allende | International

More information

48 years after the military coup that overthrew the government of Salvador Allende, Chile, on September 11, 1973, the United States National Security Archive released this Friday unpublished documents that reveal the collaboration that Australia gave the CIA to support the US intervention in Chile. In 1971, in the first months of the socialist government, the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS), at the request of the CIA, opened a secret office in Santiago to carry out “clandestine espionage operations”, in a new demonstration of the “multinational effort to destabilize the Government” of Popular Unity.

Incognito Australian teams and agents arrived in the Chilean capital and, with the support of informants from Chile, presented intelligence reports on the country directly at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia (USA). The spies ended up leaving the country completely only after the military intervention that gave rise to 17 years of bloody dictatorship led by Augusto Pinochet, marked by deaths, disappearances and torture.

“After 50 years, we’ve continued to learn about the secret history of clandestine operations against the Allende government,” Peter Kornbluh, Chile analyst at the US National Security Archive, who made the ASIS documents public, tells EL PAÍS. After Pinochet’s arrest in London in 1998, the United States Government, then chaired by Bill Clinton, began releasing previously unknown papers related to the military coup that ended the Allende Government. Since then, the Washington-based National Security Archive has intermittently broadcast its findings.

It was in the last quarter of 1970, just when the Popular Unity Government took office, that the CIA asked Australia for help, according to Australian cables, reports and memos. It was Liberal Party Foreign Minister William McMahon who authorized the operation in December 1970 to open the secret ASIS office in the Chilean capital, which took place in the following months. “XXX reports that our safe and typewriter will arrive in Valparaiso around September 11 and will be delivered to XXX within a week,” reads a mid-1971 Australian report that erases the names of agents involved in the clandestine operation.

One of the documents in which the CIA seeks clandestine support from Australia after Allende’s election.



The Australian documents focus on the practical aspects of establishing the secret office in Santiago, such as staffing and administering the intelligence unit (monthly expense reports, accommodation, communication methods, security inspections, among others). The papers reveal numerous requests for authorization to purchase equipment such as safes, cameras, office supplies and vehicles for the work of ASIS spies in the Chilean capital. But the material from Australia, declassified thanks to the efforts of Clinton Fernandes, a former Australian Army intelligence analyst seeking disclosure of the documents, contains little revelation about the details of the covert operations, the intelligence material collected or the links to the CIA in Chile. “These sections of the records are completely censored,” states the US National Security Archive.

At the time when the Australian secret office was being installed in Chile at the request of the CIA, the Australians recommended, for example, to their undercover agents that they buy a Volkswagen Beetle, “light gray or beige”, at an estimated cost. $1,800. The spies had at least a second vehicle at their disposal, a Fiat 600. When the Australian office closed its operations and divested itself of its assets in the Chilean capital, a new telegram said that this car had been damaged amid clashes “between opposing factions during the riots in Santiago”. The Australians, however, recovered the investment: “The vehicle was sold at a higher price than what we originally paid”, reports one of the documents about Fiat.

ASIS agents enlisted the help of Chilean informants and submitted intelligence reports directly to the CIA at its headquarters in Langley, Virginia, while the Richard Nixon administration carried out an aggressive strategy of hostility and pressure against the Allende government. But after at least 18 months of operations, the new Labor Party Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, who took office in December 1972, ordered the director of ASIS to shut down operations in Chile. The cables report that Whitlam was “concerned” about Australia’s involvement because if the operation became known, “it would be extremely difficult to justify our presence,” according to a memo from a conversation between Whitlam and then-ASIS director general William Robertson.

Another of the documents made public indicates that the Prime Minister of Australia was “very aware of the importance of this [operação] to the Americans and that he was extremely concerned that his decision would not be interpreted as anti-US… He said that he was very concerned that the Americans did not believe that he personally disapproved of what they were doing in Chile and that he supported Allende.” The reports expose Whitlam’s nervousness about the closure of the secret office in Santiago. According to another of the revealed cables, the prime minister was very concerned that the CIA would interpret this decision “as a hostile gesture towards the United States in general or the CIA in particular.”

Former Chilean President Salvador Allende with poet Pablo Neruda, Nobel Prize for Literature, in an undated image FUNDACIÓN SALVADOR ALLENDE

Australian documents released publicly on Friday by the US National Security Archive show that the spy office in Chile was closed around July 1973, two months before the military intervention, “although, according to reports, an agent of the ASIS has remained in Santiago until after the military coup of 11 September”. A telegram from the Chilean capital informs the headquarters in Australia that all records have been destroyed. “The base was closed as planned,” says one document.

Australia made the secret documents public after repeated requests for freedom of information by Fernandes, a former Australian Army intelligence analyst and professor of International and Political Studies at the University of New South Wales in Canberra. It was he who pressured his government to reveal the files of ASIS covert operations in Indonesia, Cambodia and Chile. “Many Australians would have the right to express legitimate concern if ASIS were exposed for having cooperated with the CIA to overthrow the democratically elected Government of Chile led by President Salvador Allende,” argued Professor Fernandes in a legal application filed with the Administrative Court of Appeals of Australia in May 2021. In his assessment, transparency would strengthen Australian democracy, contrary to what the Government claims that, even after half a century, any disclosure of documents would still “harm” Australia’s international relations, according to the National Security Archive.

It was last June, at a closed-door hearing, that Australian Government officials provided Fernandes with several hundred records relating to the opening, management and closure of the ASIS base in Santiago between 1970 and 1973. They were, however, strongly censored, reports the US National Security Archive. In papers, for example, ASIS is referred to by the codename MO9.

The documents to which Fernandes had access, however, confirm details of Australia’s secret operations in Chile that were leaked to the press and appeared over the years in statements by former Australian officials. After the Chile episode, Prime Minister Whitlam made a request to the Royal Intelligence and Security Commission to investigate all Australian intelligence activities, which ended in an eight-volume secret report written by Judge Robert Hope. The investigation included a detailed account of operations in Chile, some of which were leaked to the press. In 1977, when Whitlam was the opposition leader, he briefly recognized Chile’s operations in Parliament. “It was written, I cannot deny, that when my Government took office, Australian intelligence personnel were still working as prosecutors and CIA appointees to destabilize the Government of Chile,” admitted Whitlam, who died in 2014.

Australia managed to keep most details about ASIS operations for the CIA in Chile secret. “The Australian Government insists on secrecy so as not to have to admit to the Australian public that it helped destroy Chilean democracy,” said Fernandes. Currently, an Australian court is deliberating whether to compel the Government to release these historical records for Chile.

