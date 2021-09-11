Covid-19: PBH invites 79-81 year-olds to receive a booster dose; understand the requirements – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pixabay / Stock Images



The Municipality of Belo Horizonte summoned, this Friday (10), elderly from 81 to 79 years old for the application of a booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. Residents of the capital of this age group will receive a third dose of the immunizing agent Pfizer from next Monday (13).

The city also clarifies that the elderly who are in this age group and received the AstraZeneca vaccine, should not attend vaccination sites and wait for the interval of six months. For this same reason, people aged 85 to 82 have not yet been called up.

So that users can take the booster dose or the second dose, it is necessary to take the vaccination card, identity document and CPF.

Second to PBH, the application of the third dose in people aged 81 to 79 years old bedridden or with reduced mobility will also be started. For this, it will be necessary for users to wait for the contact of the teams of the Municipal Health Department to schedule the day and time.

According to the city hall, seniors aged 70 and over will receive the booster dose, according to the Ministry of Health. new shipments of vaccines.

See where the vaccination will take place:

The opening hours of vaccination sites on weekdays are from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for fixed and extra points and from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm for drive-thru points. On Saturdays, fixed and extra stations are open from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm and drive-thru points from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Check the locations for the application of the third dose.

There are also vaccination sites with night hours. The public will be served at the four stations from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 8 pm. At these points, only people with immunization scheduled for the day will be vaccinated. See the addresses below:

– UFMG Campus Saúde (School of Nursing): Avenida Professor Alfredo Balena, 190 – Santa Efigênia – Open from 12:00 to 20:00;

– Faculdade Pitágoras: Rua dos Timbiras, 1,375 – Employees – Open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm;

– UNA-BH: 1451 Aimorés street – Lourdes – Opening hours from 8 am to 8 pm;

– Faminas-BH: Avenida Cristiano Machado, 12.001 – Vila Clóris – Open from 8 am to 8 pm.

Check out the updated schedule for the coming days:

– Saturday, 11th: recap for audiences already called and that for some reason have not yet attended the immunization points;

– Day 12, Sunday: there will be no vaccination;

– Day 13, Monday: booster dose for elderly aged 81 to 79 years old who have already taken the second dose;

– Day 14, Tuesday: second dose for people aged 28, vaccinated with CoronaVac, where the interval between the application of doses is 14 to 28 days. Only 28-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for September 21 can take the second dose on September 14th;

– Day 15, Wednesday: second dose for people aged 27, vaccinated with CoronaVac, where the interval between the application of doses is 14 to 28 days. Only 27-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for September 22 can take the second dose on September 15th;

– Day 16, Thursday: second dose for 55 year olds. Only 55-year-olds whose vaccination card date is scheduled for September 23 can take the second dose on September 16th.