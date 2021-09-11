CR7 at United nearly doubles Messi jersey sales at PSG

The two biggest names in world football in recent times go hand in hand when it comes to breaking records. However, when it comes to shirt sales, Cristiano Ronaldo has left Lionel Messi behind and nearly doubled his numbers.

According to LoveTheSales website, CR7 is way ahead of its “rival” in this regard. Globally, sales of shirts for the Portuguese reached 187.1 million pounds (R$ 1.3 billion, in today’s quotation), while Messi reached the mark of 103.8 million pounds (R$ 749.5 million).

In this transfer market, the two players moved the world press a lot by switching their clubs. While Messi left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain, CR7 left Juventus to return to Manchester United.

The result is that United have already gained more from it than from the player.

Stuart McClure, co-founder of LovetheSales.com shopping marketplace, told The Sun: “We are tracking record sales of ‘Ronaldo 7’ kits at online retailers, to the point where demand now outstrips supply. shirt ‘Ronaldo 7’ increased by more than 600%, compared to last summer.”

In the Fanatics network, which works with more than 300 clubs and the main sports leagues, Cristiano Ronaldo became the player who sold the most in 24 hours after being transferred to a new team.