Cristiano Ronaldo debuts this Saturday for Manchester United; where to watch | International

Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

will make its debut through Manchester United

this Saturday in a match valid for the Premier League. The Red Devils host Newcastle at 11 am (GMT) at Old Trafford in a match for the fourth round of the competition.

Manchester United, which arrives at the reinforced clash with Cristiano Ronaldo, has not lost in the Premier League yet, but is not 100%. There were two wins and a draw for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, which is looking for a positive score this Saturday.

(Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s photo gallery below)

Newcastle, unlike Manchester United, have yet to win in the Premier League. In the three games played, Steve Bruce’s team lost twice and drew on one occasion. This Saturday, the visiting team will have a strong opponent ahead.

DATASHEET

MANCHESTER UNITED vs NEWCASTLE – Premier League – 4th round

Date and time: 09/11/2021, at 11 am (Brasilia time)

Local:

Old Trafford, Manchester (ING)

Referee:

Anthony Taylor

Assistants:

Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn

Where to watch:

Star+

MANCHESTER UNITED (Coach: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer)



Of Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire and Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Sancho and Bruno Fernandes; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Embezzlement:

Rashford and McTominay (injured)

NEWCASTLE (Coach: Steve Bruce)



Woodman; Schar, Lascelles and Fernández; Murphy, Willock, Almirón, Hendrick and Ritchie; Wilson and Saint-Maximin.

Embezzlement:

Dúbravka, Fraser and Shelvey (injured).