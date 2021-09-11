Cristiano Ronaldo post after return to Old Trafford: “Reminder of why is the Theater of Dreams” | english football

+ See the English Championship table

Read the translation of the post: “My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theater of Dreams.

Along with all my teammates and the incredible support we’ve always received from the stands, we face the way forward with confidence and optimism that we’ll all be celebrating together in the end.

Proud to be back in Manchester. United and playing in the Premier League once again, but most of all happy to help the team!

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal with United teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo showed opportunism to open the scoring in the 46th minute of the first half, getting the goalkeeper’s rebound in the small area after a shot from Greenwood. In the final stage, at 16, he received it from Shaw, entered the area and hit his left foot to place between the rival archer’s legs.

The shirt 7, which was not replaced, submitted six times and hit 39 of the 45 passes he tried in the match. At 36 years and 218 days, he became the oldest player to score a goal for Manchester United since Ryan Giggs in February 2013 – he was 39 years and 86 days in a match against QPR.

In an interview on the way out, the ace admitted that he was a little nervous and that he did not expect the fans to sing his name throughout the match. Shouts of “Viva Ronaldo” echoed in the stadium.

– When I started the game, I was very nervous, I swear. It’s usually because I didn’t expect them to sing my name throughout the game. I was really nervous, but maybe I wouldn’t show up, but I was. The reception is incredible, but I’m here to win games, help the team – he said.