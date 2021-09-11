Cruzeiro beat Ponte on his way back to Arena do Jacar and climbed up the Serie B table

by

(Photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)
Bruno Jos celebrates goal in Cruzeiro’s victory (Photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

After two consecutive draws (CRB and Gois), Cruzeiro won again in the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. With a goal from striker Bruno Jos, the team led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo beat Ponte Preta by 1-0 this Saturday, in the Arena do Jacar return, in Sete Lagoas, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

With the result, the cruise reaches 29 points and reaches 13th place in the table, overtaking Brusque. The heavenly team also reaches the tenth game without defeat in the Second Division – there are six draws and four wins.

In the same Jacar’s Arena, Cruzeiro returns to the field next Thursday, when it faces Operrio-PR, at 7 pm, for the 24th round of Serie B. Ponte Preta, in turn, faces the classic against Guarani, on Friday , at 9:30 pm, at Moiss Lucarelli, in Campinas-SP.

The game

Intense, Cruzeiro dominated the first half of the initial time. On at least five occasions, the team led by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo was close to opening the score at Arena do Jacar. On 5′, Claudinho hit Ivan’s right crossbar, who had to save on 12′, after a great move by Thiago.

Attacking from both sides, Cruzeiro still had an opportunity in the 18th minute, when Matheus Pereira received it from Marcinho, but had the submission cut off by Ponte’s defense. Heading in, on 28′, defender Eduardo Brock also forced the Macaca goalkeeper to make another important intervention.

Cruzeiro x Ponde Preta: Game photos by Serie B