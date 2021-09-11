Cruzeiro beat Ponte on his way back to Arena do Jacar and climbed up the Serie B table

Bruno Jos celebrates goal in Cruzeiro’s victory (Photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) After two consecutive draws (CRB and Gois), Cruzeiro won again in the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. With a goal from striker Bruno Jos, the team led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo beat Ponte Preta by 1-0 this Saturday, in the Arena do Jacar return, in Sete Lagoas, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

With the result, the cruise reaches 29 points and reaches 13th place in the table, overtaking Brusque. The heavenly team also reaches the tenth game without defeat in the Second Division – there are six draws and four wins.

In the same Jacar’s Arena, Cruzeiro returns to the field next Thursday, when it faces Operrio-PR, at 7 pm, for the 24th round of Serie B. Ponte Preta, in turn, faces the classic against Guarani, on Friday , at 9:30 pm, at Moiss Lucarelli, in Campinas-SP.

The game

Intense, Cruzeiro dominated the first half of the initial time. On at least five occasions, the team led by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo was close to opening the score at Arena do Jacar. On 5′, Claudinho hit Ivan’s right crossbar, who had to save on 12′, after a great move by Thiago.

Attacking from both sides, Cruzeiro still had an opportunity in the 18th minute, when Matheus Pereira received it from Marcinho, but had the submission cut off by Ponte’s defense. Heading in, on 28′, defender Eduardo Brock also forced the Macaca goalkeeper to make another important intervention.

Cruzeiro x Ponde Preta: Game photos by Serie B

Under very strong sun and on precarious grass, Cruzeiro dropped production drastically in the second half of the first half. On 32′, 36′ and 39′, Moiss had three good chances to open the scoring for the visitors. In the last one, Fbio made a great save in Sete Lagoas.

On the way back from the break, Vanderlei Luxemburgo decided to make three changes right away. Marco Antnio, Giovanni and Bruno Jos were replaced by Rmulo, Marcinho and Claudinho. But it was Marcelo Moreno’s substitution for Thiago, on 12′, that changed the game’s panorama.

The Bolivian called the crowd to the game and gave good cheer to Cruzeiro, who, after suffering some pressure at the start of the second stage – including with a ball in Fbio’s crossbar -, opened the scoring on 17′. Bruno Jos took advantage of hits and hits inside the area and hit the left angle of goalkeeper Ivan. 1 to 0.

Cruzeiro fans on the way back to Arena do Jacar

In front of the scoreboard, Cruzeiro backed off and tried to reinforce the mark to play in the opponent's error. At 37′, Ednei appeared on the second post, after a free kick by Marcelo Hermes, and hit Fbio's crossbar. The miners returned in the same coin: on 44′, Marco Antnio also hit Ivan's crossbar. There was still time for a new emotion: Camilo took a free kick, Fbio palmed and the ball hit the crossbar before going off the end line. After the suffocation, Fox was finally able to celebrate the three points.

1X0 BLACK BRIDGE CRUISE

CRUISE

Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano (Flvio), Rmulo (Marco Antnio) and Marcinho (Giovanni); Wellington Nem, Claudinho (Bruno Jos) and Thiago (Marcelo Moreno). Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

BLACK BRIDGE

Ivan, Felipe Albuquerque (Kevin), Ednei, Cleylton and Marcelo Hermes; Andr Luiz, Marcos Junior (Yago) and Fessin (Camilo); Richard (Iago and then Thalles), Moiss and Joo Veras. Coach: Sandro Forner (Gilson Kleina suspended)

Goal: Bruno Jos (at 17’2ºT)

Yellow cards: Claudinho, Lucas Frana (Cruise); Ivan (Black Bridge) Claudinho, Lucas Frana (Cruise); Ivan (Black Bridge) Paying public: 4,467 Income: BRL 131,315.00

Reason: 23rd round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Stage: Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas

Date and time: September 11, 2021 (Saturday), at 11 am

referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhes (RJ)

Assistants: Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho and Gabriel Conti Viana (RJ)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)