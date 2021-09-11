Cruzeiro trains in Sete Lagoas and prepares to face Ponte

Luxembourg guides Raposa players at Arena do Jacar (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

cruise he trained at Arena do Jacar this Friday and ended his preparations to face Ponte Preta, at 11 am this Saturday, for the 23rd round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. See below photos of the activity in Sete Lagoas: Photos from Cruzeiro’s training at Arena do Jacar

Recovered from pain in his right ankle, forward Bruno Jos is among the squad. He was in doubt because of the blow he suffered in the 1-1 draw with Gois, on Tuesday, in Goinia.

The new features are defensive midfielder Flvio, who was suspended for the third yellow card, and forward Marcelo Moreno, expected tonight after serving the Bolivian national team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo is considering putting Wellington Nem in midfield and giving Claudinho a chance at the right wing. If that happens, Giovanni must go to the reserve bank.

Fox is likely to play with Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rmulo and Giovanni (Claudinho); Wellington Nem, Bruno Jos and Thiago.

The Arena do Jacar will have fans this Saturday, as the city of Sete Lagoas released the presence of the public at sporting events. Five to six thousand fans are expected – around 30% of the stadium’s capacity.

Cruzeiro is ranked 14th in Serie B, with 26 points – one more than Ponte Preta, in 15th. The team’s probability of access at the moment is only 1.1%, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG.