Cruzeiro trains in Sete Lagoas and prepares to face Ponte

by

(Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)
Luxembourg guides Raposa players at Arena do Jacar (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)
O cruise he trained at Arena do Jacar this Friday and ended his preparations to face Ponte Preta, at 11 am this Saturday, for the 23rd round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. See below photos of the activity in Sete Lagoas:

Photos from Cruzeiro’s training at Arena do Jacar