Cruzeiro x Ponte: Brock points out that Arena do Jacaré lawn is ‘not ready’

Focused on Sete Lagoas, Cruzeiro held this Friday (10), a kind of knowledge activity on the Arena do Jacaré lawn, stage of the duel this Saturday (11), at 11 am, against Ponte Preta, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Series B Championship. The stadium has undergone a renovation, especially with regard to the playing field, which is quite debilitated. Cruzeiro, in partnership with Democrata de Sete Lagoas, the space administrator, financed the repairs.

Eduardo Brock, Cruzeiro’s first defender, commented on the state of the Arena do Jacaré lawn after the emergency repairs. He pointed out that the space is not ready yet, but that it was already important for the team to be on the field to know dimensions, possible areas still affected and other characteristics of the lawn.

“As you can see, the ground is totally different, it’s a different grass, it’s a field that is recovering, but it’s not ready. But it’s better to do some training now to adapt, to be better than Ponte Preta, this with certainty,” declared Eduardo Brock.

The defender from Cruzeiro reinforced that even more important than the Arena’s lawn is Cruzeiro’s need to beat Ponte Preta. Currently, Raposa appears in the 14th position, with 26 points, 12 behind Botafogo, the fourth. Macaca appears just below, in 15th and with 25 points.

“Now it’s not about thinking too much on the field, thinking about work, thinking about playing a good game, and mainly, depending on the match, getting the three points, which is what we need,” pointed out the defender.

Forward Thiago, who has been receiving regular opportunities with Luxemburgo, also spoke of the importance of training at Arena do Jacaré before the match this Saturday (11). Acting from the base recently, he has been in action at the site in even more complicated conditions.

“It’s super important for us to get to know the pitch, know its wedges. We’re going to train to know what the pitch is and we hope to do an excellent activity for tomorrow’s game,” he concluded.

