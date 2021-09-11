Dani Alves rejected marketing proposal and angered SPFC by “sending a message” – 09/11/2021

São Paulo tried in several ways to renew the relationship with Daniel Alves, but it was unsuccessful. More than once, president Julio Casares invited the shirt 10 to his house to discuss the situation, talk about proposals to solve it, going through the marketing made by the club and rejected by Dani Alves. In the end, the relationship ended without dialogue: Dani Alves “sent a message” via his representatives that he would no longer play while the club owed him money.

The Tricolor paulista recognizes a debt in the order of R$ 11 million with the right-back and tried to resolve the matter. The club made some proposals to settle and settle the amounts owed, but did not reach an agreement. The idea was to split the amount.

The São Paulo board was informed of the player’s decision on the night preceding the date scheduled for re-presentation. And it wasn’t Daniel Alves who talked to the tricolor summit, but its representatives. It was the first time that the full-back took this attitude, irritating the São Paulo board.

The directors of Morumbi, then, met to make a decision regarding the athlete’s case that same night. On the morning of training that Daniel Alves did not attend, a new meeting defined the tricolor position: Daniel Alves would no longer play for the club.

Hired with very high salaries by Brazilian standards, Daniel Alves arrived in São Paulo while still under the management of Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva, known as Leco. The board guaranteed that it had partners ready to help pay the monthly amount of about R$ 1.5 million that the player would cost to Tricolor — something that never happened and caused the gigantic debt.

The amounts owed by São Paulo always bothered the full-back and he made this clear in an interview with UOL Sport as soon as he won Olympic gold with the Brazilian team — a call that prompted a request to the board not to be vetoed from a tournament that does not comply with FIFA rules. In a tone of relief, Dani Alves said that São Paulo “failed with him” and that he “did not fail with São Paulo”.

From the apotheotic presentation in a crowded Morumbi to the end of the relationship, two years passed. During the period, Dani Alves was one of the players who asked for and acted as coach Fernando Diniz. Under the command of the coach and with the veteran playing as a midfielder, the Tricolor from São Paulo led the Brasileirão and painted as the big favorite for the title that would break, but lost his breath and the trophy.

The taboo of nine years without titles for São Paulo, however, would fall the following season with Daniel Alves, back on the right wing, as one of the protagonists of Hernán Crespo’s team. Although out of the last game of the final, the full-back was important in the conquest of Paulistão in 2021.

With only six games in the Brasileirão, Dani Alves can transfer to another Brazilian club and will be able to compete in Serie A. However, the main national tournament ends its registration on September 24, which gives the athlete’s representatives less than two weeks to resolve the situation with the Tricolor paulista.