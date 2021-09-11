Daniel Alves leaves an enigmatic message on social media after leaving

Credit: Disclosure/São Paulo

This Friday (10), Daniel Alves’ story with São Paulo came to an end. Amidst controversies and financial problems, the player no longer defends at the club. At first, after he returned from the Brazilian team, the lateral, together with his agents, decided that he would no longer play for São Paulo until his salaries were paid. The leaders of the tricolor responded stating that no one was greater than the club.

On his social networks, the athlete left an enigmatic message, after being harshly criticized.

“We don’t need to show who we were, we just need to be who we are!!!”. Said the player.

According to the athlete’s representatives, São Paulo owes around R$ 11 million to the athlete in terms of image rights. According to leader Carlos Belmonte, the team tried to make an agreement to pay the outstanding debt, but was refused by the agents.

Daniel Alves arrived at the 2019 club, in a transaction that surprised the world. At that time, the player was aired in European giants and elected the best player at the Copa America 2019. Still managed by Leco’s management, the club offered a salary in the region of R$1.5 million, promising that some partners would help in the deal. However, marketing ended up not being able to bring sponsorships that would help with the monthly amount.

