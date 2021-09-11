Disabled paw gets a wheelchair to move around the shelter [VIDEO]

The Kiwi paw was rescued last year by volunteers from the “Woodstock Farm Sanctuary” shelter, who took it to their headquarters in New York, USA. Since then, the duck has enchanted social networks with its charisma and lightness.

Kiwi is a paraplegic and couldn’t get around the shelter until recently, when her life changed completely – and for the better.

Last year, she lost her paw movements while walking with her companion when she was brutally attacked by a predator. In action, the duck died, but Kiwi managed to escape, despite being badly injured.

The bird was rescued by the sanctuary at the end of last year. Today, at the age of one, they have recovered very well from the trauma they suffered.

The sanctuary’s caretakers have gone out of their way to offer you a good life. And in hopes of helping her with her rehabilitation, she was encouraged to undergo physical therapy to strengthen her paw muscles.

Now, Kiwi also started to walk in wheelchairs. “Ultimately, her quality of life is what matters and she’s very happy despite the trauma she’s been through – we guarantee that,” the sanctuary wrote in a post.

In June, the NGO purchased a special chair so she could explore the environment on her own. And it looks like she is very proud and happy about it! 😍

A Facebook post showing the paw walking has already reached more than 3 million views, 397,000 reactions and thousands of affectionate comments.

“This video is so beautiful and I want to thank all the wonderful and compassionate people who made it happen,” commented one.

“What a brave and lucky little paw being supported by such kind people. I’m glad she can get around,” applauded another.

Check it out below:

Photos: Reproduction / Facebook: @WoodstockFarm

