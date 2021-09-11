Discord Nitro now has a lower subscription price in reais

One of the most important factors during online games is communication with your team, which has made Discord one of the main platforms among gamers. With the coronavirus pandemic, the use of the platform expanded to the home office and distance education, with that, many chose to subscribe to nitro plans, which guarantee additional benefits. Even with the paid version improving the app a lot, many thought the prices were too salty, mainly because they were in dollars.

If you are one of those who did not subscribe to Discord Nitro due to the high price, you can celebrate, as the platform has finally updated subscription prices to Brazilian real, with offers that are much more in line with our reality. Real prices are now unavailable and can be paid with JCB, Discover, Diners Club and UnionPay. It is worth mentioning that Amex does not support real payment.