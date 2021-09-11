Djokovic beats Zverev 3 sets to 2 to reach US Open final | sneakers

It was sweaty, it suffered, but Novak Djokovic is one game away from becoming the greatest Grand Slam winner of all time. This Friday, the number 1 in the world faced German Alexander Zverev in the semifinal of the US Open and won by 3 sets to 2 (partial 4/6, 6/2, 6/4, 4/6 and 6/2). The Serb now faces Russian Daniil Medvedev #2 in the final. The game will be on Sunday at 5pm with SporTV3 broadcast and real time on ge.

If he wins, Djoko will win the 21st Grand Slam of his career, overtaking Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both with the same 20 current titles as the Serb.

Highlights: Novak Djokovic 3-2 Alexander Zverev, US Open semifinal

1 of 2 Novak Djokovic thrills with dot in US Open semifinal — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images Novak Djokovic thrills with stitch in US Open semifinal — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The game started to heat up only after the sixth game. After a balanced start with the two tennis players confirming their respective services with ease, Zverev had the first break-point in a sensational rally, ending the point with a volley. Djokovic responded in sequence, saving the break and turning the game around: 4/3 on set.

Minutes later, however, there was no way. Zverev got the service break and made 5/4, starting to serve for the set. Without giving the Serb a chance, the German tried to confirm his serve, closing the partial in 6/4.

Zverev confirms service and first set after bad return from Djoko

Under pressure, Djokovic came back better for the second set, opening 3/0 thanks to a break in service in the second game. Managing the advantage well, the Serb made 5/2, getting very close to victory in the partial. Taking advantage of the opportunity, the world number 1 opened 15-40 in the eighth game, scoring two set points. And the victory came in a serve error by Zverev: 6/2 for Djoko, final score of the set.

2 of 2 Alexander Zverev took the lead in the match — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images Alexander Zverev took the lead in the match — Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The third set started balanced with the two tennis players confirming their services. As he started serving, Djokovic made 5/4, being one game away from the turn of the game. Confident, the Serb opened 00-40 in the 10th game, approaching victory. Zverev, meanwhile, did not give up and dropped to 30-40 with a point from 53 hits. But Djokovic still managed to break in one more strike, closing the set in 6/4.

Alexander Zverev receives a standing ovation and saves break point after 53 hits

Playing his all or nothing at the US Open 2021, Alexander Zverev started the fourth set well, breaking Djokovic’s serve in the third game. He then opened 3/1, putting pressure on the Serb. Even well in the match, the number 1 in the world could not reverse the disadvantage, suffering the defeat in the set – 4/6. With that, the decision went to the fifth set to the delight of tennis lovers.

Consistent and showing better fitness, Djokovic started ahead in the decisive set with a break in service in the second game. Shortly thereafter, Zverev continued to make mistakes, and the Serb made it 4/0. From then on, it was up to Djokovic to only manage the good advantage until confirming the victory by 6/2. The number 1 in the world continues in search of the 21st Grand Slam of his career.