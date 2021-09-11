Djokovic suffers against Zverev, but beats German in 5 sets and is one victory away from a historic feat.

Novak Djokovic remains unbeatable in Grand Slam in 2021. This Friday, the Serbian number 1 in the world advanced to the final of the US Open by beating Alexander Zverev in the semifinals and coming closer to winning all four Slams in a single year.

Djokovic beat his rival by 3 sets to 2, with partials of 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-2 in just over 3h30min of game.

As in the previous rounds, Djokovic was overcome by his opponent right away. Zverev managed to assert himself and showed that he could finally overthrow the Serb.

However, in the second and third sets the number 1 in the world gave no chance to the German rival and dominated him mentally and physically.

The highlight was at a point in the last game of the fourth set, where Zverev and Djokovic exchanged an incredible 53 balls, won by the German, before the Serb broke his serve and closed the end.

In the fourth round, the German came back better and managed to tie the game after making an almost impeccable set.

But in the final round, Djokovic’s mental remained intact, while Zverev faltered and that was enough for the Serb to fire up on the set.

It’s worth remembering that, at 34, Djokovic is looking to match Rod Laver’s 1969 feat of winning all four Grand Slams in the same season. The Serbian has already won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon this year. He won the US Open title on three other occasions (2011, 2015 and 2018).

Djoko could also beat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to his 21st Grand Slam title, breaking through in this historic tennis world record.

In the final, Novak Djokovic’s opponent will be Russian Daniil Medvedev. In the last duel between the two, in the final of this year’s Australian Open, Djokovic won easily by 3 sets to 0.