Driver knocks Ferrari out of a tree while shooting video in Italy

The owner of a 1991 Ferrari Testarossa ended up seriously damaging the vehicle in an embarrassing way in Italy recently. At 70 years of age, the driver was trying to make a video for social media behind the wheel of the model, accompanied by a cameraman and sound technician hired to record him driving.

However, no legal authorization was sought from the local authorities of the Montemurlo commune, which made the result even worse than it was with the accident alone. The place chosen for the recording was Piazza della Costituzione, right next to a police station.

After a few laps with the car, the driver lost control and crashed into trees on the spot. The impact knocked an olive tree out of the ground and damaged the front of the Testarossa. Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.

After the accident, the driver was taken to a hospital for a checkup, but he had no injuries.

