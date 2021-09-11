Emergency Aid Withdrawal Schedule does not release on the weekend

Schedules of emergency aid have weekend breaks. in this Friday (10), the beneficiaries June birthdays will be receiving permission to withdraw the amounts referring to fifth installment of the project. However, those born in July must wait until the next Monday (13).

The schedule of the emergency aid was released by federal government weeks ago. However, there are still beneficiaries with doubts about its functioning. Currently the project has three calendars.

The first is intended for the family allowance and the two too much for the general public, where there is the granting of the loot.

How the Emergency Aid Withdrawal Schedule works

In general, the dates are organized according to the birth month of the population. However, on weekends and holidays there is no permission to inclusion of a new group.

Those who had already been summoned remain free to go to the bank or lottery to do the withdraw, on those non-working days, those awaiting approval must wait until the next business day. Check out:

Fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

Born in January – September 1st

Born in February – September 2nd

Born in March – September 3rd

Born in April – September 6th

Born in May – September 9th

Born in June – September 10th

Born in July – September 13

Born in August – September 14th

Born in September – September 15th

Born in October – September 16th

Born in November – September 17th

Born in December – September 20th

Schedule of payments and withdrawals for the sixth installment

Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: September 17th

NIS ending 2: September 20th

NIS ending 3: September 21st

NIS ending 4: September 22nd

NIS ending 5: September 23

NIS ending 6: 24 September

NIS ending 7: September 27

NIS ending 8: September 28

NIS ending 9: 29 September

NIS ending 0: 30 September

Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public

Born in January – September 21st

Born in February – September 22

Born in March – September 23

Born in April – September 24th

Born in May – September 25th

Born in June – 26 September

Born in July – September 28

Born in August – September 29

Born in September – September 30th

Born in October – October 1st

Born in November – October 2nd

Born in December – October 3rd

Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

Born in January – October 4th

Born in February – October 5th

Born in March – October 5th

Born in April – October 6th

Born in May – October 8th

Born in June – October 11th

Born in July – October 13th

Born in August – October 14th

Born in September – October 15th

Born in October – October 18th

Born in November – October 19

Born in December – October 19th

Did you like this content? EVALUATE: Average rating:

Total Votes: Emergency Aid Withdrawal Schedule does not release on the weekend

Eduardo Andrade Maria Eduarda Andrade is a Master’s student in Language Sciences at the Catholic University of Pernambuco, with a degree in Journalism from the same institution. As a researcher, she works in the area of ​​public policy, creative economics and linguistics, with a focus on Critical Discourse Analysis. In the job market, he worked in print, being a reporter for Diario de Pernambuco, in addition to advising national brands such as Devassa, Heineken, Algar Telecom and Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Currently, he is dedicated to writing the FDR portal.