Emergency Aid Withdrawal Schedule does not release on the weekend

Schedules of emergency aid have weekend breaks. in this Friday (10), the beneficiaries June birthdays will be receiving permission to withdraw the amounts referring to fifth installment of the project. However, those born in July must wait until the next Monday (13).
The schedule of the emergency aid was released by federal government weeks ago. However, there are still beneficiaries with doubts about its functioning. Currently the project has three calendars.
The first is intended for the family allowance and the two too much for the general public, where there is the granting of the loot.
How the Emergency Aid Withdrawal Schedule works
In general, the dates are organized according to the birth month of the population. However, on weekends and holidays there is no permission to inclusion of a new group.
Those who had already been summoned remain free to go to the bank or lottery to do the withdraw, on those non-working days, those awaiting approval must wait until the next business day. Check out:
Fifth installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public
- Born in January – September 1st
- Born in February – September 2nd
- Born in March – September 3rd
- Born in April – September 6th
- Born in May – September 9th
- Born in June – September 10th
- Born in July – September 13
- Born in August – September 14th
- Born in September – September 15th
- Born in October – September 16th
- Born in November – September 17th
- Born in December – September 20th
Schedule of payments and withdrawals for the sixth installment
Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries
- NIS ending 1: September 17th
- NIS ending 2: September 20th
- NIS ending 3: September 21st
- NIS ending 4: September 22nd
- NIS ending 5: September 23
- NIS ending 6: 24 September
- NIS ending 7: September 27
- NIS ending 8: September 28
- NIS ending 9: 29 September
- NIS ending 0: 30 September
Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule (deposit into account) for general public
- Born in January – September 21st
- Born in February – September 22
- Born in March – September 23
- Born in April – September 24th
- Born in May – September 25th
- Born in June – 26 September
- Born in July – September 28
- Born in August – September 29
- Born in September – September 30th
- Born in October – October 1st
- Born in November – October 2nd
- Born in December – October 3rd
Sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public
- Born in January – October 4th
- Born in February – October 5th
- Born in March – October 5th
- Born in April – October 6th
- Born in May – October 8th
- Born in June – October 11th
- Born in July – October 13th
- Born in August – October 14th
- Born in September – October 15th
- Born in October – October 18th
- Born in November – October 19
- Born in December – October 19th
