Emergency Assistance: Schedule for cash withdrawal of the 5th installment is still in progress

This Friday, September 10, the Federal Government released cash withdrawals for beneficiaries of Emergency Aid who were born in June. Thus, all those who do not participate in Bolsa Família are now able to have the amounts in hand, within a calendar that is divided by the month of birth. Therefore, June birthdays who already had the deposit of the fifth installment of the benefit on August 25, will now be able to withdraw it.

In this way, the program participant can go to the ATM at Caixa branches or to Lotterics to proceed with the withdrawal. In addition, the latter can also transfer the benefit.

After starting in 2020, the program underwent some extensions and, in 2021, it would end in July. However, the Federal Government added three more rounds, which will run until the month of October. This, then, will be the last extension of the Emergency Aid, as there is a forecast for the launch of Aid Brazil, a program that will replace Bolsa Família, in November.

In this sense, the forecast for a new extension is minimal, since the Electoral Law prevents the launch of the new assistance program for 2022, the election year.

Calendar of cash withdrawals from the fifth installment to the general public

Bolsa Família beneficiaries always receive in the last ten working days, both in deposit and with the possibility of transferring and withdrawing. However, the other participants in the Emergency Aid have a different deposit schedule than that of withdrawals and transfers. Furthermore, this group is also divided by the last digit of its NIS (Social Identification Number), while the general public is separated by the month they were born.

In this sense, in August, the fifth installment was aimed at the general public (excluding those from Bolsa Família) in the Caixa Tem application. At the time, therefore, it was possible to pay bills and bills. However, the withdrawal is possible from the following days:

September 1st: for those born in January.

September 2: To the February birthdays.

3 September: For beneficiaries who were born in March.

September 6th: April birthday.

September 9: for those born in May.

September 10th: June birthdays.

September 13: For beneficiaries who were born in July.

September 14: Who is August birthday.

September 15: for those born in September.

September 16: October birthdays.

September 17: For recipients who were born in November.

September 20: Who is December birthday.

Schedule of deposits of the sixth installment for the general public

Then, many are already waiting to receive the next round. Therefore, it is possible to verify that the deposit of the sixth installment will take place, for beneficiaries who are not part of Bolsa Família, as follows:

September 21: for those born in January.

September 22: To the February birthdays.

September 23: For beneficiaries who were born in March.

September 24th: April birthday.

September 25: for those born in May.

September 26: June birthdays.

September 28: For beneficiaries who were born in July.

September 29: who is the birthday person in August.

September 30: for those born in September.

October 1st: October birthdays.

October 2: For recipients who were born in November.

October 3rd: who is the December birthday boy.

Emergency Aid influenced the poverty rates

The Covid-19 pandemic has been causing great impacts around the world not only for health reasons, but also for its ability to affect people from different social classes, locations and different aspects. This is what the research on Inequality of Labor Impacts in the Pandemic, by Marcelo Neri, director of the Getúlio Vargas Social Foundation (FGV Social), shows. In this sense, according to the study data, the poorest felt the effects of the pandemic more.

Thus, the intention of the organizers of the work is to show a broad view of the aspects of inequality and the action of the pandemic throughout Brazil. So, the survey released last Thursday, September 9, showed that in 2019, on average, 10.97% of the country’s population lived below the poverty line, representing a total of 23.1 millions of people.

In comparison, in September 2020, already with the pandemic, but with the presence of Emergency Aid, the number of people who were below the poverty line decreased. Therefore, reaching 4.63%, which totals 9.8 million Brazilian citizens. However, in the first quarter of 2021, the period in which Emergency Aid was suspended, the index reached 16.1% of Brazilians, that is, 34.3 million people.

“The data show a bleak scenario at the beginning of 2021, when in six months the number of poor people is multiplied by 3.5 times, corresponding to 25 million new poor in relation to the previous six months”.

With the return of the assistance benefit, even with the payment of reduced amounts and with new participation criteria, the percentage found showed a slight decrease. That is, reaching 12.98%, which represents the number of 27.7 million Brazilians.

Research talks about a “dismay effect”

The study carried out by FGV also showed that the discouragement effect was one of those responsible for a drop of 8.2 points in the income of the poorest population, while the general average reached about 4.7 percentage points.

Thus, the decrease in the income of workers per hour was due to the increase in inflation levels and the reduction in the working hours. In addition, according to the survey, the main victims were speakers from the Northeast Region, with an 11.4% loss in their income. When it comes to gender, women were also more affected than men.

Furthermore, workers over 60 years old also had a higher loss percentage compared to the others. This is due to the need to withdraw from their work functions as they have greater weaknesses in relation to possible contagion by Covid-19.

The discouragement effect was introduced by economist Clarence D. Long in 1953. In this sense, according to the phenomenon, in times of recession, when the chances of finding a job are reduced, unemployed workers give up looking for a new job, the which provides a decrease in the labor force participation rate.