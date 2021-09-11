‘Everything Thrives in Your Hand’ · TV News

God will honor Joseph (Juliano Laham) and leave Potiphar (Val Perré) slack-jawed in Genesis. The general will realize that he will have done a good deal by buying a descendant of Abraham (Zécarlos Machado) as a slave, since the Hebrew is really blessed. “It’s extraordinary how everything you do thrives in your hand,” he will see in Record’s Bible soap opera.

After arriving from Egypt, the young man will sigh with relief as he frees himself from the clutches of Issad (Ricardo Dantas) in the serials of Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro. He, however, will have celebrated before his time, as he will fall into the hands of yet another Ismaili — Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque).

The Egyptian will turn Joseph’s life into hell, but will be forced to give her arm to cheer in the scenes that will be shown from the next 20th . She will notice that the boy is “a jack of all trades” and will even praise her services to her husband.

“I’m impressed with how my house has improved in recent times. I know it’s because of your effort. My wife too, which for me is very important”, will thank Potipar. “I am very happy, sir,” the Israeli will respond.

The military will have no doubt that the protagonist played by Juliano Laham deserves a promotion:

I want you to be my personal assistant and be responsible for everything here. My finances, the administration of the house, the countryside, the servants’ work. I have too many things to work out in my work. I wish I didn’t have to worry about minor problems at home. Do you understand what I’m saying?

“Yes, you want peace to enjoy your home. I won’t let you down”, José will promise, with a smile from ear to ear. “Then it’s decided. From now on, you are the official administrator of my house. And everything I have, I’ll put in your hands. You’ll be my trusted man”, finished off Sheshi’s (Fernando Pavão) right-hand man.

