Exercise reduces the risk of anxiety by 60%

Regular exercise can lower the risk of developing anxiety by nearly 60%, according to Swedish scientists. Experts reached this conclusion after following, over two decades, the mental health of nearly 400,000 people. They found that those who practiced physical activities periodically were less likely to suffer the disorder. The results of the work were presented in the latest issue of the specialized journal Frontiers of Psychiatry and reinforce the thesis that sedentary lifestyle is bad for mental health — a warning to Brazilians who, at the same time that they have had more problems with the scale, lead the world ranking of the psychological problem.

“Anxiety disorders are estimated to affect approximately 10% of the world’s population and are twice as common in women as in men. This makes this emotional problem an important research target,” emphasize the study’s authors. The team also highlights that, although physical exercise is presented as a promising strategy for the treatment of anxiety, little is known about its real impact on the risk of developing the disorder.

To help answer that question, researchers evaluated medical data from 395,369 participants in the vasaloppet, the world’s largest ski race, which takes place annually in Sweden. In the event, in which competitors must cover a distance of 90 kilometers, in the historic province of Dalecarlia, experienced skiers, who perform regular exercises, as well as people with less physical fitness participate.

During the 21-year period (from 1989 to 2010), the researchers applied questionnaires to all participants, in an attempt to assess the volunteers’ mental health immediately after the competition. In analyzing the data, they found that professional skiers (187,685) had a “significantly lower risk” of developing anxiety compared to amateur participants.

“We found that the group with a more physically active lifestyle had an almost 60% lower risk of developing anxiety disorders during a follow-up period of up to 21 years”, emphasizes, in a statement, Martine Svensson, researcher at the Department of Medical Sciences Experimentals from the University of Lund, Sweden, and one of the authors of the research. “This association between a physically active lifestyle and a lower risk of anxiety was observed in men and women,” he adds.

Experts believe the data brings more data that can help prevent anxiety, as most mental health studies focus on depression. “Furthermore, some of the larger studies that looked at this topic only included men, were much smaller in sample size, and had limited follow-up data, which could not track the long-term effects of physical activity on mental health,” they compare.

Andréa Chaves, a psychologist, believes that the data reinforce the benefits found in the clinic. According to her, the advance in patients who include physical practice in their psychological monitoring is remarkable. “We have a tripod for significant improvements: therapy, medication and physical activity. We see that patients who include exercises in their routine always stand out, and this is something to be expected, because we know that, when you speed up the body, you get several brain neurotransmitters to work in favor of the brain”, he explains.

According to the specialist, in the case of anxiety, the practice of regular exercise restores a feeling of balance, essential for people who suffer from the disorder. “When we are anxious, we lose our center a little, many patients say that they even feel outside their own body. Therefore, the repeated practice of exercise helps, it puts us in a more adequate breathing, and this makes the feeling of disorientation disappear. By doing this regularly, you are much more protected”, he details.

next steps

The authors say that they will dedicate themselves to more detailed analysis of the phenomenon, in order to identify other factors that influence anxiety. “The symptoms related to this disorder are likely to be affected by genetic, psychological and personality traits — factors that were not possible to investigate in our analysis. Studies are needed to analyze what drives these differences,” says Martine Svensson.

Another point to be investigated is the environmental influence. “We think this group of skiers is a good indicator for an active lifestyle, but it can also weigh the component of their being more outdoors. This may have influenced these very positive results. We need to evaluate further,” the authors report.

The Brazilian psychologist makes a similar observation. “When you are in a larger place, you feel a greater sense of belonging to the environment, something that is even related to our evolutionary past and comforts us. This type of contact gives us a feeling of integration that is very beneficial”, he details.

Andréa Chaves also emphasizes that the study data are another important appeal to people to seek a better quality of life if they feel more anxious or have another type of anguish. “It’s yellow September, where we usually talk more about depression and suicide. But we need to take a broader view, as any kind of imbalance, such as anxiety, fear and sadness, can harm us. We need to stay alert and preserve life in the best way possible.”

Brazilian excesses

According to the latest survey on mental health carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, Brazil is the country with the highest number of anxious people. There are 18.6 million people (equivalent to 9.3% of the population) with this type of disorder, which includes problems such as panic attacks, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), phobias and post-traumatic stress disorder. At the same time, obesity rates in the country continue to grow. An IBGE survey released last year showed that the percentage of obese adults in Brazil more than doubled in 17 years, rising from 12.2% between 2002 and 2003 to 26.8% in 2019. The same study shows that overweight adults represent nearly two-thirds of Brazilians.