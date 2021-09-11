Facebook and Ray-Ban launch smart glasses with music and camera – Link

The glasses were created in partnership with the manufacturer of the Ray-Ban, EssilorLuxottica

Facebook announced on Thursday 9 its first smart glasses as part of its goal to deliver augmented reality compatible devices to the public. The glasses, created in partnership with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, allow users to listen to music, answer calls or take photos and make short videos to share on Facebook services through a companion app.

The eyewear line will start selling for $299 dollars, according to Facebook. The company, which reported revenues of about $86 billion in 2020, earns most of its money from advertising, but has been investing in virtual and augmented reality, developing hardware like headphones and Oculus VR, and working on video technologies. bracelets to support augmented reality glasses.

Facebook’s chief scientist said last year that the company was five to 10 years away from bringing to market true augmented reality glasses, which would superimpose virtual objects on the user’s real-world view.

Tech giants such as Amazon, Snap, Google, Microsoft and Apple have all competed to develop smart glasses, but early offerings such as Google Glass proved difficult to sell due to high price and design issues.

Snap released augmented reality glasses this year, but they are not for sale, available only to creators. Snap chief executive Evan Spiegel said in 2019 that he expected it to be a decade before consumers widely embraced smart augmented reality glasses.

Facebook President Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that the company has assembled a team to work on building the metaverse, a shared virtual environment that the company is betting will be the successor to the mobile Internet.

Facebook, which has been criticized for its handling of user data, said on Thursday it will not access media used by smart-glass customers without consent. It also said it will not use photo and video content captured with glasses and stored in the Facebook View app for personalized ads.