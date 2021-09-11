Fachin denies habeas corpus of pocketnarist deputies to Zé Trovão

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Edson Fachin denied this Friday (10) the request for habeas corpus presented by the Pocket Members Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO) and Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) for the benefit of truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, who is a fugitive in Mexico and has not yet been arrested.

Zé Trovão is one of the leaders of the demonstrations in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) who guided truck drivers and other pocketmen to “invade” Brasília on September 7, with threats mainly to the STF.

On Thursday (9), the Federal Police included the name of Zé Trovão in the Interpol list, after a court order from the Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes. As the protester is in foreign territory, the arrest order must be carried out by the Mexican authorities, and the country must extradite him to Brazil.

With an arrest warrant issued, Zé Trovão continues to give instructions to supporters of Bolsonaro throughout Brazil, through social networks. One of the main means of communication is a Telegram channel with more than 24,000 followers.

*With information from the newspaper O Globo and Estadão Conteúdo.

See too

+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Schumacher’s wife and son talk about ex-pilot’s health

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds a dead 2-year-old son with a note on his side when he gets home



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Fátima Bernardes’s daughter exudes beauty in a photo in a sunken bikini



+ Easy Blender Mump Cake Recipe



+ Quick and easy peanut pave recipe for the weekend



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach