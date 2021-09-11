Fachin denies habeas corpus of pocketnarist deputies to Zé Trovão

BRASÍLIA — Minister Edson Fachin, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), on Friday denied the request for habeas corpus presented by deputies Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO) and Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) for the benefit of truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão. He is at large in Mexico and has not yet been arrested.
With the decision, Fachin did not know the habeas corpus presented by the defense of the former federal deputy and did not analyze it. According to the minister, “the chosen path is not adequate”, and the request is “clearly inappropriate”.
“Unknowable habeas corpus directed against a decision rendered by the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court or by one of its Panels, whether in an appeal or in an action originating from its jurisdiction,” said Fachin.
Read more:After inclusion on Interpol’s wanted list, Zé Trovão’s arrest now depends on Mexican police
Also according to the minister, “the analogical application of the consolidated entry in Precedent No. 606 of the Federal Supreme Court is already established in the jurisprudence of the Plenary of this Court, in both face-to-face and virtual judgments, even in the sense of not admitting the petition from the original writ to the higher collegiate, when indicting as a coercive act decisum coming from its fractional bodies or of a unipersonal order of any of the Ministers who are members of this Supreme Court”.
Fachin also recalled the opinion of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, who manifested himself in the same way in the habeas corpus that questioned the monocratic decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes that decreed the preventive detention of Roberto Jefferson.
In the habeas corpus, the deputies said that “the granting of the safe-conduct is imposed, as nothing justifies the maintenance of the patient’s provisional detention, because there is no longer the possible risk of committing new crimes by the patient, since the The holiday of September 7th has already passed and passed within the democratic normality”.
On Thursday, the PF included the name of the pocketnarista in the wanted list of Interpol, the international police, after a court order from the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. As Zé Trovão is on foreign territory, this international arrest order now needs to be enforced by the Mexican police. According to investigators, authorization from a Mexican judge would still be needed to validate the arrest warrant.
See too: Plenary of the STF will analyze the action on the deadline for opening impeachment, after Lewandowski’s request
GLOBO revealed yesterday that the images from the videos of the pocketnarista were essential for the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and the Federal Police to locate his whereabouts. Yesterday, Zé Trovão’s defense even said that he was considering leaving Mexico for another country, citing the United States as a possible destination.
In addition to requiring action by the Mexican police, the Brazilian authorities must also request the Mexican government to extradite Zé Trovão. Only with the opening of this extradition process could he be sent back to Brazil for preventive detention determined by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes. This extradition process, however, has several bureaucratic procedures and should take some time to complete.