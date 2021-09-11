Fachin denies habeas corpus of pocketnarist deputies to Zé Trovão

BRASÍLIA — Minister Edson Fachin, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), on Friday denied the request for habeas corpus presented by deputies Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO) and Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) for the benefit of truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão. He is at large in Mexico and has not yet been arrested.

With the decision, Fachin did not know the habeas corpus presented by the defense of the former federal deputy and did not analyze it. According to the minister, “the chosen path is not adequate”, and the request is “clearly inappropriate”.

“Unknowable habeas corpus directed against a decision rendered by the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court or by one of its Panels, whether in an appeal or in an action originating from its jurisdiction,” said Fachin.

Also according to the minister, “the analogical application of the consolidated entry in Precedent No. 606 of the Federal Supreme Court is already established in the jurisprudence of the Plenary of this Court, in both face-to-face and virtual judgments, even in the sense of not admitting the petition from the original writ to the higher collegiate, when indicting as a coercive act decisum coming from its fractional bodies or of a unipersonal order of any of the Ministers who are members of this Supreme Court”.

Fachin also recalled the opinion of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, who manifested himself in the same way in the habeas corpus that questioned the monocratic decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes that decreed the preventive detention of Roberto Jefferson.





According to the Constitution, “the action of armed groups, both civilian and military, against the constitutional order and the democratic State is a non-bailable and imprescriptible crime”. Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 06/28/2020 Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro often ask for military intervention in acts in favor of the President Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 In June 2020, pocket members took several banners asking for intervention in Brasília Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 The protesters took to the streets two months after the STF opened an inquiry to investigate the organization and financing of anti-democratic acts Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 The president flew a helicopter over a pro-government act in Brasília, also marked by requests for military intervention, in May 2021 Photo: Agência O Globo 01/05/2021 In April 2020, Bolsonaro even spoke in protest in front of an army barracks in Brasília, where protesters were calling for military intervention, the closing of Congress and the STF Photo: PEDRO LADEIRA 19/04/2020 / PEDRO LADEIRA In the photo, a protester participates in a pro-Bolsonaro act, in Copacabana 01/08/2021 Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Pro-Bolsonaro protesters protest the Supreme and its ministers. In the photo, protest at AV. Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: André Horta / Agência O Globo PTB president Roberto Jefferson, imprisoned for attacks on democratic institutions, participated in a pro-Bolsonaro act in Brasília, which asked for the release of weapons in the country Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo 09/07/2020 At a demonstration in Vila Militar, in Deodoro, Rio, pocket members asked for the return of the AI-5 Photo: Cléber Júnior / Agência O Globo 19-04-2020 The ministers of the Supreme Court are also often targeted by protesters Photo: Cléber Júnior / Agência O Globo 9-04-2020

In the habeas corpus, the deputies said that “the granting of the safe-conduct is imposed, as nothing justifies the maintenance of the patient’s provisional detention, because there is no longer the possible risk of committing new crimes by the patient, since the The holiday of September 7th has already passed and passed within the democratic normality”.

On Thursday, the PF included the name of the pocketnarista in the wanted list of Interpol, the international police, after a court order from the Minister of the Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. As Zé Trovão is on foreign territory, this international arrest order now needs to be enforced by the Mexican police. According to investigators, authorization from a Mexican judge would still be needed to validate the arrest warrant.

GLOBO revealed yesterday that the images from the videos of the pocketnarista were essential for the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and the Federal Police to locate his whereabouts. Yesterday, Zé Trovão’s defense even said that he was considering leaving Mexico for another country, citing the United States as a possible destination.

In addition to requiring action by the Mexican police, the Brazilian authorities must also request the Mexican government to extradite Zé Trovão. Only with the opening of this extradition process could he be sent back to Brazil for preventive detention determined by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes. This extradition process, however, has several bureaucratic procedures and should take some time to complete.