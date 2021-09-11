Fan with connection via Bluetooth launched by Arno in Brazil

Manufacturer Arno launched its first desktop fan with Bluetooth connection on the Brazilian market. The device is part of the product line Ultra Silence Force and promises an alliance with the technology for make life easier for the user. According to Arno, the Ultra Silence Force Bluetooth fan has an exclusive app developed by the brand, compatible with all mobile devices, and that allows you to control the device from a distance.

Through the app, the user can manage timer options for auto-off, change fan speed, tinker with incline, and turn on and off. The Ultra Silence Force Bluetooth features 3 speeds, 6 blades and 4 vertical tilts, including one facing the ground, and horizontal oscillation. The manufacturer promises that the device is up to four times quieter and stronger.