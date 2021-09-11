Far Cry 6 will feature Danny Trejo and partner with Stranger Things

Ubisoft revealed, this Friday (10), details of the extra content that will be added to Far Cry 6 after the release of the game on October 7, with the presence of actor Danny Trejo and mission inspired by Stranger Things.

The contents are called Licensed Missions and, best of all, they will be added to the game for free.

Danny Trejo, a well-known action movie actor, will win a story mission in the world of Far Cry 6, as well as being controlled in the game’s co-op mode. The content is expected to be released in December 2021.

The partnership with Stranger Things only arrives in March 2022 in another extra mission. In it, players will look for the puppy Chorizo ​​in an inverted Yara.

Watch the trailer with more details on these contents:

Finally, we also detailed the DLCs that are part of the Season Pass of Far Cry 6, and which are starring the three iconic villains of the series: Vaas Montenegro (Far Cry 3), Pagan Min (Far Cry 4) and Joseph Seed ( Far Cry 5).

There will be three DLCs, each for a villain: Insaity (Vaas), Control (Pagan) and Colapse (Seed), in which players will be able to control the antagonists in a game mode that appears to have roguelike elements, in addition to having a narrative that will explore the characters’ pasts.

Game content release schedule Image: Reproduction/START

Far Cry 6 arrives on October 7th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, as well as PC. See our first impressions of the game:

