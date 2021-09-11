Felipe Neto and Whindersson Nunes speak out after exchanging barbs

Felipe Neto, 30, spoke about his exchange of barbs with Whindersson Nunes, 26, on Twitter. The YouTubers, who had been “stranged” before, threw hints at each other last night until this morning. The reason the bullshit started? Soccer.

The fight between the two began when Whindersson was charged by a follower to help Vasco, like Felipe Neto and Marcelo Adnet do with Botafogo. He then denied the idea and said he had other priorities, and the two began exchanging barbs, which ended up involving even sports journalist José Passini.

This afternoon, Felipe Neto spoke about the story in his Instagram story — without mentioning Whindersson’s name — and wished youtuber good things:

I have nothing to talk about gossip, stupid bullshit, I think we all have something better to do with our time. […] From the bottom of my heart, both to the other person involved in this crap and to all these gossip profiles, I only wish one thing: success, lots of success and happiness. When a person is happy and successful, he won’t piss off others or bother. So, real, from the bottom of my heart, because I didn’t start any of this, I didn’t go to needling anyone. I wish, from the bottom of my heart, happiness and success for everyone so that they will stop bugging me. Felipe Neto

Whindersson, in turn, addressed Neto directly in a Twitter post, inviting the businessman to a conversation:

I’m here in Rio, Felipe Neto. Do you want to open the doors of your house for me? Can we discuss how to help the country or do you want to fart in like all the other times I tried to talk to you? Real life really, my security is the same as yours, sure, how about it?? Whindersson Nunes

“Brother, find peace… From the bottom of your heart, find peace in your heart. I really want you to get over it all and one day we can talk properly, without you being like this. Until then, I wish you well. Hugs”, Felipe Neto replied to youtuber.